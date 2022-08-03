How to Watch Atlético-MG vs. Palmeiras: Stream Copa Libertadores in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético-MG vs. Palmeiras: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlético-MG hosts Palmeiras at Mineirão Stadium on Wednesday in the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals.

Atlético-MG and Palmeiras meet at Minerão Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Of the eight teams left in the South American competition, six are Brazilian clubs while just two are Argentine clubs. 

How to Watch Atlético-MG vs. Palmeiras in Canada Today:

Match Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream the Atlético-MG vs. Palmeiras match with fuboTV: Start your subscription today!

Atlético advanced to the quarterfinals of the South American competition following two close matchups against Ecuadorian club Emelec. The first leg ended 1-1 in Ecuador while the club from Belo Horizonte took the second leg and the round of 16 aggregate with a 1-0 finish. Hulk scored the goal in the second leg that gave Atlético a spot in the quarterfinals.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, advanced after an 8-0 aggregate victory over Paraguayan side Cerro Porteño. The first leg ended 3-0 in favor of the Brazilian side thanks to goals from Rony and Murilo Cerqueira. Then, Palmeiras won the second leg 5-0 at home with goals from Rony, Braian Samudio, Breno López and Gustavo Gómez.

The two Brazilian giants now meet at the historic Mineirão Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Atlético-MG vs. Palmeiras

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
imago1013386773h
