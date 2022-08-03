Borussia Dortmund takes on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, August 6. The two clubs will square off at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on ABC.

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen Stats

Borussia Dortmund scored 85 goals in 34 matches last season (second in the Bundesliga), and Bayer Leverkusen gave up 47 (seventh).

Bayer Leverkusen was third in the Bundesliga in goals scored last season (80), and Borussia Dortmund was 10th in goals allowed (52).

Borussia Dortmund's goal differential last season was +33, third in the league.

Bayer Leverkusen's goal differential last season was +33, third in the league.

Borussia Dortmund Key Players

Marco Reus' offensive output last season included nine goals in 29 league games for Borussia Dortmund.

Julian Brandt also had nine goals in 31 games for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Reus' assist total reached 11 for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Bayer Leverkusen Key Players

Patrik Schick scored 24 goals in 27 games last season for Bayer Leverkusen.

Robert Andrich scored four goals in 27 games for Bayer Leverkusen.

Playing for Bayer Leverkusen last season, Jeremie Frimpong picked up six assists (on 19 chances created).

Borussia Dortmund Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Bayer Leverkusen - Home 8/12/2022 SC Freiburg - Away 8/20/2022 Werder Bremen - Home 8/27/2022 Hertha BSC - Away

Bayer Leverkusen Schedule