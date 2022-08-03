Skip to main content

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Borussia Dortmund takes on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, August 6. The two clubs will square off at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on ABC.

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen Stats

  • Borussia Dortmund scored 85 goals in 34 matches last season (second in the Bundesliga), and Bayer Leverkusen gave up 47 (seventh).
  • Bayer Leverkusen was third in the Bundesliga in goals scored last season (80), and Borussia Dortmund was 10th in goals allowed (52).
  • Borussia Dortmund's goal differential last season was +33, third in the league.
  • Bayer Leverkusen's goal differential last season was +33, third in the league.

Borussia Dortmund Key Players

  • Marco Reus' offensive output last season included nine goals in 29 league games for Borussia Dortmund.
  • Julian Brandt also had nine goals in 31 games for Borussia Dortmund last season.
  • Reus' assist total reached 11 for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Bayer Leverkusen Key Players

  • Patrik Schick scored 24 goals in 27 games last season for Bayer Leverkusen.
  • Robert Andrich scored four goals in 27 games for Bayer Leverkusen.
  • Playing for Bayer Leverkusen last season, Jeremie Frimpong picked up six assists (on 19 chances created).

Borussia Dortmund Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Bayer Leverkusen

-

Home

8/12/2022

SC Freiburg

-

Away

8/20/2022

Werder Bremen

-

Home

8/27/2022

Hertha BSC

-

Away

Bayer Leverkusen Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Borussia Dortmund

-

Away

8/13/2022

FC Augsburg

-

Home

8/20/2022

TSG Hoffenheim

-

Home

8/27/2022

FSV Mainz

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
