How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clermont Foot 63 will take to the pitch against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, August 6 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Gabriel Montpied starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. PSG

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Clermont Foot 63 and PSG Stats

  • PSG scored 2.4 goals per match last season (first in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 conceded 1.8 (20th).
  • Clermont Foot 63 was 17th in Ligue 1 offensively last season (one goal per game), and PSG was fourth defensively (0.9).
  • PSG's goal differential last season was +54, first in the league.
  • Clermont Foot 63 had a goal differential of -31 last season, 20th in the league.

PSG Key Players

  • Kylian Mbappe put up 29 goals in 35 games last season for PSG.
  • In 22 league games for PSG, Neymar put up 13 goals.
  • Mbappe's assist tally for PSG hit 18 a season ago.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

  • Elbasan Rashani scored eight goals (on 20 shots) for Clermont Foot 63 last season.
  • Jodel Dossou scored three goals in 37 league games for Clermont Foot 63 a season ago.
  • Playing for Clermont Foot 63 last season, Rashani contributed five assists.

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

8/13/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

8/21/2022

Lille

-

Away

8/28/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

PSG

-

Home

8/14/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

8/21/2022

Nice

-

Home

8/28/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Clermont Foot vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

