How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Clermont Foot 63 will take to the pitch against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, August 6 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Gabriel Montpied starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports.
How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. PSG
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Clermont Foot 63 and PSG Stats
- PSG scored 2.4 goals per match last season (first in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 conceded 1.8 (20th).
- Clermont Foot 63 was 17th in Ligue 1 offensively last season (one goal per game), and PSG was fourth defensively (0.9).
- PSG's goal differential last season was +54, first in the league.
- Clermont Foot 63 had a goal differential of -31 last season, 20th in the league.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe put up 29 goals in 35 games last season for PSG.
- In 22 league games for PSG, Neymar put up 13 goals.
- Mbappe's assist tally for PSG hit 18 a season ago.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
- Elbasan Rashani scored eight goals (on 20 shots) for Clermont Foot 63 last season.
- Jodel Dossou scored three goals in 37 league games for Clermont Foot 63 a season ago.
- Playing for Clermont Foot 63 last season, Rashani contributed five assists.
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
8/13/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
8/21/2022
Lille
-
Away
8/28/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
PSG
-
Home
8/14/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
8/21/2022
Nice
-
Home
8/28/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
How To Watch
August
6
2022
Clermont Foot vs. Paris Saint-Germain
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)