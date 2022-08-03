Clermont Foot 63 will take to the pitch against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, August 6 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Gabriel Montpied starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports.

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied

Stade Gabriel Montpied Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

PSG scored 2.4 goals per match last season (first in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 conceded 1.8 (20th).

Clermont Foot 63 was 17th in Ligue 1 offensively last season (one goal per game), and PSG was fourth defensively (0.9).

PSG's goal differential last season was +54, first in the league.

Clermont Foot 63 had a goal differential of -31 last season, 20th in the league.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe put up 29 goals in 35 games last season for PSG.

In 22 league games for PSG, Neymar put up 13 goals.

Mbappe's assist tally for PSG hit 18 a season ago.

Elbasan Rashani scored eight goals (on 20 shots) for Clermont Foot 63 last season.

Jodel Dossou scored three goals in 37 league games for Clermont Foot 63 a season ago.

Playing for Clermont Foot 63 last season, Rashani contributed five assists.

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 8/13/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home 8/21/2022 Lille - Away 8/28/2022 AS Monaco - Home