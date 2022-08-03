Club Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in Liga MX will feature Club Santos Laguna against Cruz Azul, with action starting from Estadio TSM Corona at 10:05 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. With seven points, Club Santos Laguna is currently 11th in the league table. Cruz Azul has eight points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Estadio TSM Corona
Club Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul Stats
- Club Santos Laguna has scored seven goals in 5 games (seventh in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has conceded nine in 6 (15th in league).
- Cruz Azul is third in Liga MX offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Club Santos Laguna is 11th defensively (1.4 allowed per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Club Santos Laguna is ninth in the league at 0.
- In terms of goal differential, Cruz Azul is ninth in the league at 0.
Club Santos Laguna Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 1-1
Home
7/23/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 2-1
Away
7/31/2022
Atlas FC
W 1-0
Home
8/6/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
8/14/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
8/18/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
8/21/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Puebla FC
D 2-2
Home
7/26/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 0-0
Away
7/30/2022
Necaxa
W 1-0
Home
8/6/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Away
8/14/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Home
8/17/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
8/20/2022
CF America
-
Away
How To Watch
August
6
2022
Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:05
PM/EST
