Club Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Cruz Azul forward Angel Romero (9) plays the ball during the second half at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in Liga MX will feature Club Santos Laguna against Cruz Azul, with action starting from Estadio TSM Corona at 10:05 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. With seven points, Club Santos Laguna is currently 11th in the league table. Cruz Azul has eight points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Estadio TSM Corona
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Club Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul Stats

  • Club Santos Laguna has scored seven goals in 5 games (seventh in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has conceded nine in 6 (15th in league).
  • Cruz Azul is third in Liga MX offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Club Santos Laguna is 11th defensively (1.4 allowed per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Club Santos Laguna is ninth in the league at 0.
  • In terms of goal differential, Cruz Azul is ninth in the league at 0.

Club Santos Laguna Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 1-1

Home

7/23/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

L 2-1

Away

7/31/2022

Atlas FC

W 1-0

Home

8/6/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

8/14/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

8/18/2022

Club Leon

-

Home

8/21/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Puebla FC

D 2-2

Home

7/26/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 0-0

Away

7/30/2022

Necaxa

W 1-0

Home

8/6/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Away

8/14/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Home

8/17/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

8/20/2022

CF America

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Mar 16, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Cruz Azul forward Angel Romero (9) plays the ball during the second half at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
