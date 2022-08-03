Club Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Mar 16, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Cruz Azul forward Angel Romero (9) plays the ball during the second half at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in Liga MX will feature Club Santos Laguna against Cruz Azul, with action starting from Estadio TSM Corona at 10:05 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. With seven points, Club Santos Laguna is currently 11th in the league table. Cruz Azul has eight points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio TSM Corona

Estadio TSM Corona Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Club Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul Stats

Club Santos Laguna has scored seven goals in 5 games (seventh in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has conceded nine in 6 (15th in league).

Cruz Azul is third in Liga MX offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Club Santos Laguna is 11th defensively (1.4 allowed per match).

In terms of goal differential, Club Santos Laguna is ninth in the league at 0.

In terms of goal differential, Cruz Azul is ninth in the league at 0.

Club Santos Laguna Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 1-1 Home 7/23/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC L 2-1 Away 7/31/2022 Atlas FC W 1-0 Home 8/6/2022 Cruz Azul - Home 8/14/2022 Tigres UANL - Away 8/18/2022 Club Leon - Home 8/21/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away

Cruz Azul Schedule