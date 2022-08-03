Everton FC will take on Chelsea FC on Saturday, August 6 in the Premier League. The game at Goodison Park gets underway at 12:30 PM ET on USA Network.

How to Watch Everton vs. Chelsea

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Everton and Chelsea Stats

Chelsea scored 76 goals in 38 games last season (third in the Premier League), and Everton conceded 66 (16th).

Everton was 13th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (43), and Chelsea was third in goals allowed (33).

Chelsea's goal differential last season (+43) was third in the league.

Everton's goal differential last season was -23, 16th in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

Raheem Sterling recorded 13 goals in 37 games last season for Manchester City.

In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount put up 11 goals.

In 35 league appearances a season ago for Chelsea, Mount's assist total reached 10.

Everton Key Players

Demarai Gray scored five goals (on 33 shots) for Everton last season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five times in 20 appearances for Everton.

In 31 games for Everton last season, Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists.

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Everton - Away 8/14/2022 Tottenham - Home 8/21/2022 Leeds - Away 8/27/2022 Leicester City - Home

Everton Schedule