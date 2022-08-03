How to Watch Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Everton FC will take on Chelsea FC on Saturday, August 6 in the Premier League. The game at Goodison Park gets underway at 12:30 PM ET on USA Network.
How to Watch Everton vs. Chelsea
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Goodison Park
Everton and Chelsea Stats
- Chelsea scored 76 goals in 38 games last season (third in the Premier League), and Everton conceded 66 (16th).
- Everton was 13th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (43), and Chelsea was third in goals allowed (33).
- Chelsea's goal differential last season (+43) was third in the league.
- Everton's goal differential last season was -23, 16th in the league.
Chelsea Key Players
- Raheem Sterling recorded 13 goals in 37 games last season for Manchester City.
- In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount put up 11 goals.
- In 35 league appearances a season ago for Chelsea, Mount's assist total reached 10.
Everton Key Players
- Demarai Gray scored five goals (on 33 shots) for Everton last season.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five times in 20 appearances for Everton.
- In 31 games for Everton last season, Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists.
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Everton
-
Away
8/14/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
8/21/2022
Leeds
-
Away
8/27/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
8/13/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
8/20/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Home
8/27/2022
Brentford
-
Away
