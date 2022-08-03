Skip to main content

How to Watch Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Everton FC will take on Chelsea FC on Saturday, August 6 in the Premier League. The game at Goodison Park gets underway at 12:30 PM ET on USA Network.

How to Watch Everton vs. Chelsea

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: Goodison Park
  • Stadium: Goodison Park

Everton and Chelsea Stats

  • Chelsea scored 76 goals in 38 games last season (third in the Premier League), and Everton conceded 66 (16th).
  • Everton was 13th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (43), and Chelsea was third in goals allowed (33).
  • Chelsea's goal differential last season (+43) was third in the league.
  • Everton's goal differential last season was -23, 16th in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Raheem Sterling recorded 13 goals in 37 games last season for Manchester City.
  • In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount put up 11 goals.
  • In 35 league appearances a season ago for Chelsea, Mount's assist total reached 10.

Everton Key Players

  • Demarai Gray scored five goals (on 33 shots) for Everton last season.
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five times in 20 appearances for Everton.
  • In 31 games for Everton last season, Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists.

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Everton

-

Away

8/14/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

8/21/2022

Leeds

-

Away

8/27/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

8/13/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

8/20/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Home

8/27/2022

Brentford

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Everton vs. Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
