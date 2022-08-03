Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami at Earthquakes: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

Inter Miami CF heads to San Jose to take on the Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

After both teams played to draws in their most recent MLS matches, Inter Miami looks to stay in the hunt in the Eastern Conference when it heads west to take on the Earthquakes in San Jose on Wednesday night.

Miami is currently on the outside looking in for the Eastern Conference playoff picture, with 26 points on seven wins and five draws. The 26 points puts Miami three points behind Cincinnati for the seventh and final playoff spot. San Jose, on the other hand, sits near the bottom of the table in the Western Conference with only 23 points and five wins this season.

How to Watch Inter Miami at San Jose Earthquakes Today:

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

Live stream Inter Miami at Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In a wild shootout against Cincinnati, Miami got a much needed point thanks to a hat trick by star striker Gonzalo Higuain. Higuain scored all three of his goals in the first half, as Miami took a 3-2 lead into the second half. However, Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez would score twice in a five-minute span to give the road team the lead. Miami would then escape with a 4-4 draw when Christopher McVey scored in stoppage time.

As for San Jose, the Earthquakes also played Real Salt Lake to a 2-2 draw, but likely felt like they should’ve come away with three points. The Earthquakes held a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse when RSL’s Jefferson Savarino scored in second half stoppage time to steal a draw.

Miami needs to start stacking wins together as it looks to climb into playoff contention starting with Wednesday’s match against the Earthquakes in San Jose.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Inter Miami CF at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
