Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. AJ Auxerre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lille OSC hosts AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday, August 7. The two teams will play at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Lille vs. AJ Auxerre

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lille and AJ Auxerre Stats

  • Lille averaged 1.3 goals per game last season (13th in Ligue 1), and AJ Auxerre conceded zero (first in league).
  • AJ Auxerre was 23rd in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (zero), and Lille was 11th in goals conceded (48).
  • In terms of goal differential, Lille was 11th in the league last season at 0.
  • AJ Auxerre's goal differential last season was 0, 11th in the league.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David was productive last year with 15 goals in 38 league games for Lille.
  • In 32 league games last season for Clermont Foot 63, Mohamed Bayo put up 14 goals.
  • Over 25 league appearances a season ago for Lille, Renato Sanches' assist total hit five.

AJ Auxerre Key Players

  • Gautier Lloris scored zero goals in one games for AJ Auxerre last season.
  • Donovan Leon also scored zero goals in one games for AJ Auxerre.
  • In one game for AJ Auxerre last season, Lloris had zero assists.

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

AJ Auxerre

-

Home

8/12/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

8/21/2022

PSG

-

Home

8/26/2022

AC Ajaccio

-

Away

AJ Auxerre Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Lille

-

Away

8/14/2022

Angers

-

Home

8/21/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

8/27/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Lille vs. AJ Auxerre

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Guadalajara: Stream Liga MX Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Jack Sock at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Sock vs. Maxime Cressy at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
USATSI_18809582
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Cardinals: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs53 minutes ago
USATSI_18773763
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Liberty: WNBA Live Stream, Channel

By Kristofer Habbas58 minutes ago
USATSI_18554505
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Dream: Live Stream WNBA Online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18798393
Soccer

How to Watch D.C. United at Charlotte FC: MLS Live Stream, TV Channel

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anna Kalinskaya vs. Simona Halep at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18809018
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates: Steam MLB Live, Channel

By Nick Crain1 hour ago