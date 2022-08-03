Lille OSC hosts AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday, August 7. The two teams will play at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Lille vs. AJ Auxerre

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy

Lille and AJ Auxerre Stats

Lille averaged 1.3 goals per game last season (13th in Ligue 1), and AJ Auxerre conceded zero (first in league).

AJ Auxerre was 23rd in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (zero), and Lille was 11th in goals conceded (48).

In terms of goal differential, Lille was 11th in the league last season at 0.

AJ Auxerre's goal differential last season was 0, 11th in the league.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David was productive last year with 15 goals in 38 league games for Lille.

In 32 league games last season for Clermont Foot 63, Mohamed Bayo put up 14 goals.

Over 25 league appearances a season ago for Lille, Renato Sanches' assist total hit five.

AJ Auxerre Key Players

Gautier Lloris scored zero goals in one games for AJ Auxerre last season.

Donovan Leon also scored zero goals in one games for AJ Auxerre.

In one game for AJ Auxerre last season, Lloris had zero assists.

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 AJ Auxerre - Home 8/12/2022 FC Nantes - Away 8/21/2022 PSG - Home 8/26/2022 AC Ajaccio - Away

AJ Auxerre Schedule