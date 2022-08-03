How to Watch Lille OSC vs. AJ Auxerre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Lille OSC hosts AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday, August 7. The two teams will play at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports.
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
Lille and AJ Auxerre Stats
- Lille averaged 1.3 goals per game last season (13th in Ligue 1), and AJ Auxerre conceded zero (first in league).
- AJ Auxerre was 23rd in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (zero), and Lille was 11th in goals conceded (48).
- In terms of goal differential, Lille was 11th in the league last season at 0.
- AJ Auxerre's goal differential last season was 0, 11th in the league.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David was productive last year with 15 goals in 38 league games for Lille.
- In 32 league games last season for Clermont Foot 63, Mohamed Bayo put up 14 goals.
- Over 25 league appearances a season ago for Lille, Renato Sanches' assist total hit five.
AJ Auxerre Key Players
- Gautier Lloris scored zero goals in one games for AJ Auxerre last season.
- Donovan Leon also scored zero goals in one games for AJ Auxerre.
- In one game for AJ Auxerre last season, Lloris had zero assists.
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
AJ Auxerre
-
Home
8/12/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
8/21/2022
PSG
-
Home
8/26/2022
AC Ajaccio
-
Away
AJ Auxerre Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Lille
-
Away
8/14/2022
Angers
-
Home
8/21/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
8/27/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
