Olympique Marseille vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Marseille hosts Stade Reims in Ligue 1 at Orange Velodrome on Sunday, August 7. The two clubs will battle at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports.

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

2:45 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Orange Velodrome

Olympique Marseille and Stade Reims Stats

Olympique Marseille averaged 1.7 goals per match last season (fifth in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims conceded 1.2 (10th in league).

Stade Reims scored 1.1 goals per match last season (15th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille conceded one (sixth).

Olympique Marseille's goal differential last season was +25, third in the league.

Stade Reims was 13th in the league in goal differential last season at -1.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Dimitri Payet registered 12 goals in 31 games last season for Olympique Marseille.

In 33 league games for Olympique Marseille, Cengiz Under scored 10 goals.

Jonathan Clauss registered 10 assists for RC Lens.

Stade Reims Key Players

Marshall Munetsi had five goals (on 21 shots) last season for Stade Reims.

Arber Zeneli scored two times in 10 appearances for Stade Reims.

Playing for Stade Reims last season, Alexis Flips picked up four assists.

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Stade Reims - Home 8/14/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away 8/20/2022 FC Nantes - Home 8/28/2022 Nice - Away

Stade Reims Schedule