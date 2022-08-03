How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Orlando City SC and New England Revolution will take to the pitch in MLS action. The squads will square off at 7:30 PM ET, airing on CBS from Exploria Stadium. Orlando City SC currently has 30 points, ranking 14th in the league. New England has 27 points, and is 20th overall.
How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. New England
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Exploria Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Orlando City SC and New England Stats
- Orlando City SC is 22nd in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and New England is 18th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
- New England is 12th in MLS in goals scored (32 in 22 matches), and Orlando City SC is 15th in goals conceded (33 in 23).
- Orlando City SC's goal differential is -6, which is 20th in the league.
- New England's goal differential (-2) is 15th in the league.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Orlando City SC is led by Ercan Kara, who has seven goals (on 26 shots) in 23 league games.
- Facundo Torres is Orlando City SC's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 17 shots, 0.8 per game) in 22 league appearances.
- Orlando City SC's leader in assists is Alexandre Pato, who has five (on 19 chances created) in 23 league appearances.
New England Key Players
- Gustavo Bou scored 15 goals in 31 games last season for New England.
- Carles Gil contributed four goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 29 league appearances for New England.
- In 29 games for New England last season, Gil had 14 assists (on 119 chances created).
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Atlanta United FC
D 1-1
Away
7/23/2022
Philadelphia
L 1-0
Home
7/31/2022
DC United
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
New England
-
Home
8/13/2022
New York
-
Away
8/21/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
8/28/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Philadelphia
L 2-1
Away
7/23/2022
Columbus
D 0-0
Away
7/30/2022
Toronto FC
D 0-0
Home
8/6/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
8/13/2022
DC United
-
Home
8/17/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
8/20/2022
Montreal
-
Away
