How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2022; Orlando, Florida, US; Orlando City forward Benji Michel (19) forward Facundo Torres (17) and defender Rodrigo Schlegel (15) celebrate after beating the New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup semifinals at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Orlando City SC and New England Revolution will take to the pitch in MLS action. The squads will square off at 7:30 PM ET, airing on CBS from Exploria Stadium. Orlando City SC currently has 30 points, ranking 14th in the league. New England has 27 points, and is 20th overall.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. New England

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Exploria Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Orlando City SC and New England Stats

  • Orlando City SC is 22nd in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and New England is 18th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
  • New England is 12th in MLS in goals scored (32 in 22 matches), and Orlando City SC is 15th in goals conceded (33 in 23).
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential is -6, which is 20th in the league.
  • New England's goal differential (-2) is 15th in the league.

Orlando City SC Key Players

  • Orlando City SC is led by Ercan Kara, who has seven goals (on 26 shots) in 23 league games.
  • Facundo Torres is Orlando City SC's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 17 shots, 0.8 per game) in 22 league appearances.
  • Orlando City SC's leader in assists is Alexandre Pato, who has five (on 19 chances created) in 23 league appearances.

New England Key Players

  • Gustavo Bou scored 15 goals in 31 games last season for New England.
  • Carles Gil contributed four goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 29 league appearances for New England.
  • In 29 games for New England last season, Gil had 14 assists (on 119 chances created).

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Atlanta United FC

D 1-1

Away

7/23/2022

Philadelphia

L 1-0

Home

7/31/2022

DC United

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

New England

-

Home

8/13/2022

New York

-

Away

8/21/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

8/28/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Philadelphia

L 2-1

Away

7/23/2022

Columbus

D 0-0

Away

7/30/2022

Toronto FC

D 0-0

Home

8/6/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

8/13/2022

DC United

-

Home

8/17/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

8/20/2022

Montreal

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
