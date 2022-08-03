Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pumas UNAM takes on Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday, August 5. The two Liga MX teams will battle at 8:00 PM ET. Puebla FC is currently fourth in the league table, with nine points. Pumas UNAM is ninth, with eight.
- Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Cuauhtemoc
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Puebla FC and Pumas UNAM Stats
- Puebla FC is sixth in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Pumas UNAM is seventh defensively (one conceded per match).
- Pumas UNAM has scored seven goals in 6 matches (seventh in Liga MX), and Puebla FC has given up six in 6 (seventh in league).
- Puebla FC has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- Pumas UNAM is sixth in the league in goal differential at +1.
Puebla FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
CF Monterrey
L 1-0
Away
7/30/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 0-0
Home
8/2/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 1-1
Away
8/5/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
8/12/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
8/16/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
8/20/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
CF Pachuca
D 0-0
Away
7/27/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 1-1
Home
7/31/2022
CF Monterrey
D 1-1
Home
8/5/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
8/13/2022
CF America
-
Home
8/18/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
8/21/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
