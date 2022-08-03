Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM defender Nicolas Freire (23) heads the ball over New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) during the second half at Gillette Stadium during the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Pumas UNAM takes on Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday, August 5. The two Liga MX teams will battle at 8:00 PM ET. Puebla FC is currently fourth in the league table, with nine points. Pumas UNAM is ninth, with eight.

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM

Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Cuauhtemoc

Puebla FC and Pumas UNAM Stats

Puebla FC is sixth in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Pumas UNAM is seventh defensively (one conceded per match).

Pumas UNAM has scored seven goals in 6 matches (seventh in Liga MX), and Puebla FC has given up six in 6 (seventh in league).

Puebla FC has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Pumas UNAM is sixth in the league in goal differential at +1.

Puebla FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/26/2022 CF Monterrey L 1-0 Away 7/30/2022 Atletico San Luis D 0-0 Home 8/2/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC D 1-1 Away 8/5/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home 8/12/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Away 8/16/2022 Necaxa - Home 8/20/2022 Atlas FC - Away

Pumas UNAM Schedule