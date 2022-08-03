Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM defender Nicolas Freire (23) heads the ball over New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) during the second half at Gillette Stadium during the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM defender Nicolas Freire (23) heads the ball over New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) during the second half at Gillette Stadium during the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Pumas UNAM takes on Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday, August 5. The two Liga MX teams will battle at 8:00 PM ET. Puebla FC is currently fourth in the league table, with nine points. Pumas UNAM is ninth, with eight.

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM

  • Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Cuauhtemoc
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Puebla FC and Pumas UNAM Stats

  • Puebla FC is sixth in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Pumas UNAM is seventh defensively (one conceded per match).
  • Pumas UNAM has scored seven goals in 6 matches (seventh in Liga MX), and Puebla FC has given up six in 6 (seventh in league).
  • Puebla FC has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
  • Pumas UNAM is sixth in the league in goal differential at +1.

Puebla FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

CF Monterrey

L 1-0

Away

7/30/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 0-0

Home

8/2/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 1-1

Away

8/5/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

8/12/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

8/16/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

8/20/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

CF Pachuca

D 0-0

Away

7/27/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 1-1

Home

7/31/2022

CF Monterrey

D 1-1

Home

8/5/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

8/13/2022

CF America

-

Home

8/18/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

8/21/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Cruz Azul forward Angel Romero (9) plays the ball during the second half at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM defender Nicolas Freire (23) heads the ball over New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) during the second half at Gillette Stadium during the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Padres

By Christine Brown5 hours ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Apr 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) and left fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate after defeating Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels

By Christine Brown6 hours ago