Stade Brest 29 will visit RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Brest 29

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

RC Lens and Stade Brest 29 Stats

RC Lens was sixth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (62 in 38 games), and Stade Brest 29 was 17th in goals conceded (57).

Stade Brest 29 was 11th in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (49), and RC Lens was 11th in goals conceded (48).

RC Lens' goal differential last season (+14) was eighth in the league.

Stade Brest 29's goal differential last season (-8) was 15th in the league.

RC Lens Key Players

Seko Fofana recorded eight goals in 38 games last year for RC Lens.

Przemyslaw Frankowski recorded six goals in 37 games for RC Lens last season.

Frankowski recorded four assists for RC Lens.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Franck Honorat had 11 goals in 34 games last season for Stade Brest 29.

Steve Mounie scored nine goals in 35 league games for Stade Brest 29 a season ago.

In Ligue 1 play last season, Romain Del Castillo had six assists .

RC Lens Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 8/14/2022 AC Ajaccio - Away 8/20/2022 AS Monaco - Away 8/27/2022 Stade Rennes - Home

Stade Brest 29 Schedule