How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Stade Brest 29 will visit RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports.
How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Brest 29
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
- Live Stream on fuboTV
RC Lens and Stade Brest 29 Stats
- RC Lens was sixth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (62 in 38 games), and Stade Brest 29 was 17th in goals conceded (57).
- Stade Brest 29 was 11th in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (49), and RC Lens was 11th in goals conceded (48).
- RC Lens' goal differential last season (+14) was eighth in the league.
- Stade Brest 29's goal differential last season (-8) was 15th in the league.
RC Lens Key Players
- Seko Fofana recorded eight goals in 38 games last year for RC Lens.
- Przemyslaw Frankowski recorded six goals in 37 games for RC Lens last season.
- Frankowski recorded four assists for RC Lens.
Stade Brest 29 Key Players
- Franck Honorat had 11 goals in 34 games last season for Stade Brest 29.
- Steve Mounie scored nine goals in 35 league games for Stade Brest 29 a season ago.
- In Ligue 1 play last season, Romain Del Castillo had six assists .
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
8/14/2022
AC Ajaccio
-
Away
8/20/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
8/27/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
Stade Brest 29 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
8/14/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
8/21/2022
Angers
-
Away
8/28/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
