How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stade Brest 29 will visit RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports.

How to Watch RC Lens vs. Stade Brest 29

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis
RC Lens and Stade Brest 29 Stats

  • RC Lens was sixth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (62 in 38 games), and Stade Brest 29 was 17th in goals conceded (57).
  • Stade Brest 29 was 11th in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (49), and RC Lens was 11th in goals conceded (48).
  • RC Lens' goal differential last season (+14) was eighth in the league.
  • Stade Brest 29's goal differential last season (-8) was 15th in the league.

RC Lens Key Players

  • Seko Fofana recorded eight goals in 38 games last year for RC Lens.
  • Przemyslaw Frankowski recorded six goals in 37 games for RC Lens last season.
  • Frankowski recorded four assists for RC Lens.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

  • Franck Honorat had 11 goals in 34 games last season for Stade Brest 29.
  • Steve Mounie scored nine goals in 35 league games for Stade Brest 29 a season ago.
  • In Ligue 1 play last season, Romain Del Castillo had six assists .

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

8/14/2022

AC Ajaccio

-

Away

8/20/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

8/27/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

8/14/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

8/21/2022

Angers

-

Away

8/28/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

How To Watch

August
7
2022

RC Lens vs. Stade Brestois

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
