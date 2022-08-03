Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's action in Ligue 1 will see FC Lorient play Stade Rennes. The game at Roazhon Park gets underway at 11:05 AM ET.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Roazhon Park
  • Stadium: Roazhon Park

Stade Rennes and FC Lorient Stats

  • Stade Rennes scored 82 goals in 38 matches last season (second in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient gave up 63 (19th).
  • FC Lorient put up 0.9 goals per game last season (19th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes gave up 1.1 (seventh in league).
  • Stade Rennes' goal differential last season was +42, second in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient was 19th in the league last season at -28.

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Gaetan Laborde was productive last season with 15 goals in 38 Ligue 1 games.
  • In 38 league games for Stade Rennes, Benjamin Bourigeaud scored 11 goals.
  • Over 38 league appearances a season ago for Stade Rennes, Bourigeaud's assist total reached 12.

FC Lorient Key Players

  • Terem Moffi scored eight goals (on 29 shots) for FC Lorient last season.
  • Sambou Soumano contributed three goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 24 league appearances for FC Lorient.
  • Playing for FC Lorient last season, Moffi had four assists.

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

8/13/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

8/21/2022

AC Ajaccio

-

Home

8/27/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

8/14/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

8/21/2022

Toulouse FC

-

Away

8/28/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Rennes vs. FC Lorient

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

