How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's action in Ligue 1 will see FC Lorient play Stade Rennes. The game at Roazhon Park gets underway at 11:05 AM ET.
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Roazhon Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Stade Rennes and FC Lorient Stats
- Stade Rennes scored 82 goals in 38 matches last season (second in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient gave up 63 (19th).
- FC Lorient put up 0.9 goals per game last season (19th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes gave up 1.1 (seventh in league).
- Stade Rennes' goal differential last season was +42, second in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient was 19th in the league last season at -28.
Stade Rennes Key Players
- Gaetan Laborde was productive last season with 15 goals in 38 Ligue 1 games.
- In 38 league games for Stade Rennes, Benjamin Bourigeaud scored 11 goals.
- Over 38 league appearances a season ago for Stade Rennes, Bourigeaud's assist total reached 12.
FC Lorient Key Players
- Terem Moffi scored eight goals (on 29 shots) for FC Lorient last season.
- Sambou Soumano contributed three goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 24 league appearances for FC Lorient.
- Playing for FC Lorient last season, Moffi had four assists.
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
8/13/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
8/21/2022
AC Ajaccio
-
Home
8/27/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
8/14/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
8/21/2022
Toulouse FC
-
Away
8/28/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
