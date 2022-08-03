How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's action in Ligue 1 will see FC Lorient play Stade Rennes. The game at Roazhon Park gets underway at 11:05 AM ET.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Roazhon Park

Stade Rennes and FC Lorient Stats

Stade Rennes scored 82 goals in 38 matches last season (second in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient gave up 63 (19th).

FC Lorient put up 0.9 goals per game last season (19th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes gave up 1.1 (seventh in league).

Stade Rennes' goal differential last season was +42, second in the league.

In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient was 19th in the league last season at -28.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Gaetan Laborde was productive last season with 15 goals in 38 Ligue 1 games.

In 38 league games for Stade Rennes, Benjamin Bourigeaud scored 11 goals.

Over 38 league appearances a season ago for Stade Rennes, Bourigeaud's assist total reached 12.

FC Lorient Key Players

Terem Moffi scored eight goals (on 29 shots) for FC Lorient last season.

Sambou Soumano contributed three goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 24 league appearances for FC Lorient.

Playing for FC Lorient last season, Moffi had four assists.

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 FC Lorient - Home 8/13/2022 AS Monaco - Away 8/21/2022 AC Ajaccio - Home 8/27/2022 RC Lens - Away

FC Lorient Schedule