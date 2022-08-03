How to Watch Toulouse FC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toulouse FC plays OGC Nice at Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Toulouse FC vs. Nice

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stadium de Toulouse

Stadium de Toulouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Toulouse FC and Nice Stats

Nice was ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (52 in 38 games).

Nice gave up 0.9 goals per game (fourth) last season.

Nice's goal differential last season (+16) was sixth in the league.

Nice took 10.2 shots per game last season (eighth in Ligue 1).

Last season, Nice was eighth in shots conceded (9.4 per game).

Nice had a shot differential of +32 last season (+0.8 per game), seventh in the league.

Nice Key Players

Andy Delort's offensive output last season included 18 goals in 35 Ligue 1 games.

Kasper Dolberg scored six goals for Nice (in 31 league games).

In 35 appearances a season ago in Ligue 1, Delort's assist total hit three.

Toulouse FC Key Players

Last season, Toulouse FC was not in Ligue 1.

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Toulouse FC - Away 8/14/2022 Strasbourg - Home 8/21/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 8/28/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home

Toulouse FC Schedule