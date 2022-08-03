How to Watch Toulouse FC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Toulouse FC plays OGC Nice at Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports.
How to Watch Toulouse FC vs. Nice
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stadium de Toulouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Toulouse FC and Nice Stats
- Nice was ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (52 in 38 games).
- Nice gave up 0.9 goals per game (fourth) last season.
- Nice's goal differential last season (+16) was sixth in the league.
- Nice took 10.2 shots per game last season (eighth in Ligue 1).
- Last season, Nice was eighth in shots conceded (9.4 per game).
- Nice had a shot differential of +32 last season (+0.8 per game), seventh in the league.
Nice Key Players
- Andy Delort's offensive output last season included 18 goals in 35 Ligue 1 games.
- Kasper Dolberg scored six goals for Nice (in 31 league games).
- In 35 appearances a season ago in Ligue 1, Delort's assist total hit three.
Toulouse FC Key Players
- Last season, Toulouse FC was not in Ligue 1.
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Toulouse FC
-
Away
8/14/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
8/21/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
8/28/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
Toulouse FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Nice
-
Home
8/14/2022
Troyes
-
Away
8/21/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
8/28/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
