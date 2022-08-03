Skip to main content

How to Watch Toulouse FC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toulouse FC plays OGC Nice at Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Toulouse FC vs. Nice

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stadium de Toulouse
  • Stadium: Stadium de Toulouse

Toulouse FC and Nice Stats

  • Nice was ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (52 in 38 games).
  • Nice gave up 0.9 goals per game (fourth) last season.
  • Nice's goal differential last season (+16) was sixth in the league.
  • Nice took 10.2 shots per game last season (eighth in Ligue 1).
  • Last season, Nice was eighth in shots conceded (9.4 per game).
  • Nice had a shot differential of +32 last season (+0.8 per game), seventh in the league.

Nice Key Players

  • Andy Delort's offensive output last season included 18 goals in 35 Ligue 1 games.
  • Kasper Dolberg scored six goals for Nice (in 31 league games).
  • In 35 appearances a season ago in Ligue 1, Delort's assist total hit three.

Toulouse FC Key Players

  • Last season, Toulouse FC was not in Ligue 1.

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Toulouse FC

-

Away

8/14/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

8/21/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

8/28/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

Toulouse FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Nice

-

Home

8/14/2022

Troyes

-

Away

8/21/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

8/28/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Toulouse vs. OGC Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
