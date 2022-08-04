AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022

AFC Bournemouth will take on Aston Villa on Saturday, August 6 in the Premier League. The game at Vitality Stadium starts at 10:00 AM ET on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth and Aston Villa Stats

Aston Villa scored 1.4 goals per match last season (ninth in the Premier League).

Last season, Aston Villa was 11th defensively (1.4).

Aston Villa's goal differential last season was -2, 10th in the league.

Aston Villa was eighth in the Premier League in shots last season (394 in 38 games).

Last season, Aston Villa was seventh in shots allowed (399).

Aston Villa's shot differential last season was -5 (-0.1 per game), eighth in the league.

Aston Villa Key Players

Danny Ings recorded seven goals in 33 games last year for Aston Villa.

Jacob Ramsey had six goals (in 35 league games) for Aston Villa.

In 33 league appearances a season ago for Aston Villa, Ings' assist tally reached six.

Bournemouth Key Players

Ryan Fredericks scored zero goals (on zero shots) for West Ham last season.

Aston Villa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Bournemouth - Away 8/13/2022 Everton - Home 8/20/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 8/28/2022 West Ham - Home

Bournemouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Aston Villa - Home 8/13/2022 Manchester City - Away 8/20/2022 Arsenal - Home 8/27/2022 Liverpool - Away

Free Trial is available in the US only.