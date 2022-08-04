AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022

AFC Bournemouth will take on Aston Villa on Saturday, August 6 in the Premier League. The game at Vitality Stadium starts at 10:00 AM ET on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Vitality Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Bournemouth and Aston Villa Stats

  • Aston Villa scored 1.4 goals per match last season (ninth in the Premier League).
  • Last season, Aston Villa was 11th defensively (1.4).
  • Aston Villa's goal differential last season was -2, 10th in the league.
  • Aston Villa was eighth in the Premier League in shots last season (394 in 38 games).
  • Last season, Aston Villa was seventh in shots allowed (399).
  • Aston Villa's shot differential last season was -5 (-0.1 per game), eighth in the league.

Aston Villa Key Players

  • Danny Ings recorded seven goals in 33 games last year for Aston Villa.
  • Jacob Ramsey had six goals (in 35 league games) for Aston Villa.
  • In 33 league appearances a season ago for Aston Villa, Ings' assist tally reached six.

Bournemouth Key Players

  • Ryan Fredericks scored zero goals (on zero shots) for West Ham last season.

Aston Villa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Bournemouth

-

Away

8/13/2022

Everton

-

Home

8/20/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

8/28/2022

West Ham

-

Home

Bournemouth Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

8/13/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

8/20/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

8/27/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
