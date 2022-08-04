AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022
AFC Bournemouth will take on Aston Villa on Saturday, August 6 in the Premier League. The game at Vitality Stadium starts at 10:00 AM ET on fubo Sports Network Canada.
How to Stream AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth and Aston Villa Stats
- Aston Villa scored 1.4 goals per match last season (ninth in the Premier League).
- Last season, Aston Villa was 11th defensively (1.4).
- Aston Villa's goal differential last season was -2, 10th in the league.
- Aston Villa was eighth in the Premier League in shots last season (394 in 38 games).
- Last season, Aston Villa was seventh in shots allowed (399).
- Aston Villa's shot differential last season was -5 (-0.1 per game), eighth in the league.
Aston Villa Key Players
- Danny Ings recorded seven goals in 33 games last year for Aston Villa.
- Jacob Ramsey had six goals (in 35 league games) for Aston Villa.
- In 33 league appearances a season ago for Aston Villa, Ings' assist tally reached six.
Bournemouth Key Players
- Ryan Fredericks scored zero goals (on zero shots) for West Ham last season.
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Bournemouth
-
Away
8/13/2022
Everton
-
Home
8/20/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
8/28/2022
West Ham
-
Home
Bournemouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
8/13/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
8/20/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
8/27/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
