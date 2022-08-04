How to Watch Athletico Paranaense vs. Estudiantes: Stream Copa Libertadores Soccer Live, TV

Arena da Baixada will host the first leg of the quarterfinal matchup between Athletico Paranaense and Estudiantes on Thursday in Copa Libertadores action. The second leg of the double fixture will be held at Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium on Aug. 11.

How to Watch Athletico Paranaense vs. Estudiantes in Canada Today:

Match Date: Aug. 4, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Athletico Paranaense advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 2022 Copa Libertadores tournament following a 3-2 aggregate finish over Paraguayan side Libertad. The first leg ended 2-1 in Brazil in favor of Paranaense thanks to goals from Vitor Roque and Nicolás Hernández. The Brazilian side then closed out the matchup with a 1-1 draw in Paraguay where Rómulo Cardoso scored the only goal in the tie.

Estudiantes, meanwhile, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-1 aggregate finish over Fortaleza in the Round of 16. The Argentine club drew 1-1 in the first leg to then take a commanding 3-0 win at home in the second leg. Manuel Castro notched a brace in the second leg to help secure all three points for the Argentine side.

