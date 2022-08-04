Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletico Paranaense vs. Estudiantes: Stream Copa Libertadores Soccer Live, TV Channel

Athletico Paranaense receives a visit from Estudiantes on Thursday in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals.

Arena da Baixada will host the first leg of the quarterfinal matchup between Athletico Paranaense and Estudiantes on Thursday in Copa Libertadores action. The second leg of the double fixture will be held at Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium on Aug. 11.

How to Watch Athletico Paranaense vs. Estudiantes in Canada Today:

Match Date: Aug. 4, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream the Athletico Paranaense vs. Estudiantes match with fuboTV: Start your subscription today!

Athletico Paranaense advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 2022 Copa Libertadores tournament following a 3-2 aggregate finish over Paraguayan side Libertad. The first leg ended 2-1 in Brazil in favor of Paranaense thanks to goals from Vitor Roque and Nicolás Hernández. The Brazilian side then closed out the matchup with a 1-1 draw in Paraguay where Rómulo Cardoso scored the only goal in the tie.

Estudiantes, meanwhile, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-1 aggregate finish over Fortaleza in the Round of 16. The Argentine club drew 1-1 in the first leg to then take a commanding 3-0 win at home in the second leg. Manuel Castro notched a brace in the second leg to help secure all three points for the Argentine side.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Athletico Paranaense vs. Estudiantes

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Athletico Paranaense vs. Estudiantes: Stream Copa Libertadores Soccer Live, TV

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs26 minutes ago
USATSI_18806763
NFL

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Raiders: NFL Live Online

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
USATSI_18526897
MLB

How to Watch White Sox vs. Rangers: Stream MLB Live

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
USATSI_16620905
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Royals: Live Stream, Channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_16335228
Baseball

How to Stream Cal Ripken World Series Home Run Derby: Watch Live

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
USATSI_18691940
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at New York Mets: MLB Live Stream

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Aug 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Roman Quinn (25) is congratulated by left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Tigers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Mercury at Sun: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago