Atletico San Luis vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

Necaxa hits the pitch against Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez on Sunday, August 7. The two Liga MX clubs will square off at 5:00 PM ET. With six points, Atletico San Luis is currently 13th in the league. Necaxa has nine points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Necaxa

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Match Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

Atletico San Luis and Necaxa Stats

Atletico San Luis is 17th in Liga MX offensively (0.5 goals per match), and Necaxa is seventh defensively (one conceded per game).

Necaxa is 10th in Liga MX offensively (one goal per match), and Atletico San Luis is first defensively (0.7 allowed per game).

Atletico San Luis' goal differential is -1, which ranks 13th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Necaxa is ninth in the league at 0.

Atletico San Luis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/26/2022 Cruz Azul D 0-0 Home 7/30/2022 Puebla FC D 0-0 Away 8/3/2022 FC Juarez D 1-1 Away 8/7/2022 Necaxa - Home 8/11/2022 Queretaro FC - Away 8/18/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home 8/21/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Home

Necaxa Schedule