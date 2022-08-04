Atletico San Luis vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Necaxa hits the pitch against Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez on Sunday, August 7. The two Liga MX clubs will square off at 5:00 PM ET. With six points, Atletico San Luis is currently 13th in the league. Necaxa has nine points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Necaxa

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
Atletico San Luis and Necaxa Stats

  • Atletico San Luis is 17th in Liga MX offensively (0.5 goals per match), and Necaxa is seventh defensively (one conceded per game).
  • Necaxa is 10th in Liga MX offensively (one goal per match), and Atletico San Luis is first defensively (0.7 allowed per game).
  • Atletico San Luis' goal differential is -1, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Necaxa is ninth in the league at 0.

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Cruz Azul

D 0-0

Home

7/30/2022

Puebla FC

D 0-0

Away

8/3/2022

FC Juarez

D 1-1

Away

8/7/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

8/11/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

8/18/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

8/21/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Home

Necaxa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

FC Juarez

W 1-0

Home

7/27/2022

CF Pachuca

W 2-0

Home

7/30/2022

Cruz Azul

L 1-0

Away

8/7/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

8/12/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

8/16/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

8/19/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Home

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Atlético San Luis vs. Necaxa

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
