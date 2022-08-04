Atletico San Luis vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Necaxa hits the pitch against Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez on Sunday, August 7. The two Liga MX clubs will square off at 5:00 PM ET. With six points, Atletico San Luis is currently 13th in the league. Necaxa has nine points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Necaxa
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Atletico San Luis and Necaxa Stats
- Atletico San Luis is 17th in Liga MX offensively (0.5 goals per match), and Necaxa is seventh defensively (one conceded per game).
- Necaxa is 10th in Liga MX offensively (one goal per match), and Atletico San Luis is first defensively (0.7 allowed per game).
- Atletico San Luis' goal differential is -1, which ranks 13th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Necaxa is ninth in the league at 0.
Atletico San Luis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
Cruz Azul
D 0-0
Home
7/30/2022
Puebla FC
D 0-0
Away
8/3/2022
FC Juarez
D 1-1
Away
8/7/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
8/11/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
8/18/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
8/21/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Home
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
FC Juarez
W 1-0
Home
7/27/2022
CF Pachuca
W 2-0
Home
7/30/2022
Cruz Azul
L 1-0
Away
8/7/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
8/12/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
8/16/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
8/19/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Home
