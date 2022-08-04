Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Jul 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) celebrates alongside midfielder Felipe Martins (22) after scoring a goal during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will feature Austin FC against San Jose Earthquakes, with action starting from Q2 Stadium at 9:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Austin FC is currently third overall in the league in points, with 44. San Jose is 26th, with 23.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. San Jose

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Q2 Stadium

Q2 Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Austin FC and San Jose Stats

Austin FC has scored 47 goals in 23 games (first in MLS), and San Jose has conceded 46 in 23 (27th in league).

San Jose scores 1.6 goals per game (ninth in MLS), and Austin FC gives up 1.2 per game (seventh in league).

Austin FC's goal differential (+19) is fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, San Jose is 24th in the league at -10.

Austin FC Key Players

Sebastian Driussi has 14 goals in 23 games -- tops on Austin FC, and first in the league.

Maximiliano Urruti is Austin FC's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 24 shots, 1.1 per game) in 22 league appearances.

Diego Fagundez has seven assists in 23 games -- tops on Austin FC, and second in the league.

San Jose Key Players

Jeremy Ebobisse had five goals (on 32 shots) last season in .

Cade Cowell scored five goals (on 23 shots) for San Jose during last year's campaign.

In 32 games for San Jose last season, Cristian Espinoza had eight assists (on 32 chances created).

Austin FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 FC Dallas D 1-1 Away 7/24/2022 New York L 4-3 Home 7/30/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 2-0 Away 8/6/2022 San Jose - Home 8/13/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home 8/20/2022 Minnesota United FC - Away 8/26/2022 LAFC - Home

San Jose Schedule