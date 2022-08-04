Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will feature Austin FC against San Jose Earthquakes, with action starting from Q2 Stadium at 9:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Austin FC is currently third overall in the league in points, with 44. San Jose is 26th, with 23.
How to Watch Austin FC vs. San Jose
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Austin FC and San Jose Stats
- Austin FC has scored 47 goals in 23 games (first in MLS), and San Jose has conceded 46 in 23 (27th in league).
- San Jose scores 1.6 goals per game (ninth in MLS), and Austin FC gives up 1.2 per game (seventh in league).
- Austin FC's goal differential (+19) is fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, San Jose is 24th in the league at -10.
Austin FC Key Players
- Sebastian Driussi has 14 goals in 23 games -- tops on Austin FC, and first in the league.
- Maximiliano Urruti is Austin FC's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 24 shots, 1.1 per game) in 22 league appearances.
- Diego Fagundez has seven assists in 23 games -- tops on Austin FC, and second in the league.
San Jose Key Players
- Jeremy Ebobisse had five goals (on 32 shots) last season in .
- Cade Cowell scored five goals (on 23 shots) for San Jose during last year's campaign.
- In 32 games for San Jose last season, Cristian Espinoza had eight assists (on 32 chances created).
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
FC Dallas
D 1-1
Away
7/24/2022
New York
L 4-3
Home
7/30/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 2-0
Away
8/6/2022
San Jose
-
Home
8/13/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
8/20/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
8/26/2022
LAFC
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Portland
L 2-1
Away
7/30/2022
Real Salt Lake
D 2-2
Home
8/3/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 1-0
Home
8/6/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
8/13/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
8/20/2022
LAFC
-
Home
8/27/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
