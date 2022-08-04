Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) celebrates alongside midfielder Felipe Martins (22) after scoring a goal during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) celebrates alongside midfielder Felipe Martins (22) after scoring a goal during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will feature Austin FC against San Jose Earthquakes, with action starting from Q2 Stadium at 9:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Austin FC is currently third overall in the league in points, with 44. San Jose is 26th, with 23.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. San Jose

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Q2 Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Austin FC and San Jose Stats

  • Austin FC has scored 47 goals in 23 games (first in MLS), and San Jose has conceded 46 in 23 (27th in league).
  • San Jose scores 1.6 goals per game (ninth in MLS), and Austin FC gives up 1.2 per game (seventh in league).
  • Austin FC's goal differential (+19) is fourth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, San Jose is 24th in the league at -10.

Austin FC Key Players

  • Sebastian Driussi has 14 goals in 23 games -- tops on Austin FC, and first in the league.
  • Maximiliano Urruti is Austin FC's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 24 shots, 1.1 per game) in 22 league appearances.
  • Diego Fagundez has seven assists in 23 games -- tops on Austin FC, and second in the league.

San Jose Key Players

  • Jeremy Ebobisse had five goals (on 32 shots) last season in .
  • Cade Cowell scored five goals (on 23 shots) for San Jose during last year's campaign.
  • In 32 games for San Jose last season, Cristian Espinoza had eight assists (on 32 chances created).

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

FC Dallas

D 1-1

Away

7/24/2022

New York

L 4-3

Home

7/30/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 2-0

Away

8/6/2022

San Jose

-

Home

8/13/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

8/20/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

8/26/2022

LAFC

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Portland

L 2-1

Away

7/30/2022

Real Salt Lake

D 2-2

Home

8/3/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 1-0

Home

8/6/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

8/13/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

8/20/2022

LAFC

-

Home

8/27/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

San Jose Earthquakes at Austin FC

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 16, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the first half against Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) celebrates alongside midfielder Felipe Martins (22) after scoring a goal during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes (30) reacts in the first half with teammate forward Jesus Ferreira (10) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Soccer

CF America vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Aug 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes (5) advances the ball in the first half in front of D.C. United attacker Taxiarchis Fountas (11) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC forward Kacper Przybylko (11) heads the ball in front of Atlanta United FC midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago