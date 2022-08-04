Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Banfield and CA Patronato Parana will meet at Florencio Sola on Friday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The contest will kick off on August 5 at 8:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. With 14 points, CA Banfield is 14th in the league. CA Patronato Parana has 17 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA Patronato Parana

  • Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Florencio Sola
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Banfield and CA Patronato Parana Stats

  • CA Banfield puts up 1.1 goals per match (13th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Patronato Parana gives up 1.2 per game (17th in league).
  • CA Patronato Parana is fourth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.5 goals per match), and CA Banfield is seventh defensively (0.9 conceded per game).
  • CA Banfield's goal differential is +2, which ranks 10th in the league.
  • CA Patronato Parana is seventh in the league in goal differential at +3.

CA Banfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

L 1-0

Away

7/25/2022

Argentinos Juniors

D 1-1

Home

7/30/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

D 0-0

Away

8/5/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Home

8/12/2022

CA Platense

-

Away

8/18/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Home

8/22/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

CA Patronato Parana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/20/2022

CA Tigre

W 1-0

Home

7/26/2022

Barracas Central

L 2-1

Away

7/31/2022

Boca Juniors

W 3-0

Home

8/5/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

8/12/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Home

8/18/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Away

8/23/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Home

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Banfield vs. Patronato

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
