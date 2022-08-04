CA Banfield and CA Patronato Parana will meet at Florencio Sola on Friday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The contest will kick off on August 5 at 8:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. With 14 points, CA Banfield is 14th in the league. CA Patronato Parana has 17 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA Patronato Parana

Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Florencio Sola

CA Banfield and CA Patronato Parana Stats

CA Banfield puts up 1.1 goals per match (13th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Patronato Parana gives up 1.2 per game (17th in league).

CA Patronato Parana is fourth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.5 goals per match), and CA Banfield is seventh defensively (0.9 conceded per game).

CA Banfield's goal differential is +2, which ranks 10th in the league.

CA Patronato Parana is seventh in the league in goal differential at +3.

CA Banfield Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba L 1-0 Away 7/25/2022 Argentinos Juniors D 1-1 Home 7/30/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata D 0-0 Away 8/5/2022 CA Patronato Parana - Home 8/12/2022 CA Platense - Away 8/18/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda - Home 8/22/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Away

CA Patronato Parana Schedule