How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Banfield and CA Patronato Parana will meet at Florencio Sola on Friday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The contest will kick off on August 5 at 8:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. With 14 points, CA Banfield is 14th in the league. CA Patronato Parana has 17 points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA Patronato Parana
- Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Florencio Sola
CA Banfield and CA Patronato Parana Stats
- CA Banfield puts up 1.1 goals per match (13th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Patronato Parana gives up 1.2 per game (17th in league).
- CA Patronato Parana is fourth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.5 goals per match), and CA Banfield is seventh defensively (0.9 conceded per game).
- CA Banfield's goal differential is +2, which ranks 10th in the league.
- CA Patronato Parana is seventh in the league in goal differential at +3.
CA Banfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/21/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
L 1-0
Away
7/25/2022
Argentinos Juniors
D 1-1
Home
7/30/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
D 0-0
Away
8/5/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Home
8/12/2022
CA Platense
-
Away
8/18/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Home
8/22/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
CA Patronato Parana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/20/2022
CA Tigre
W 1-0
Home
7/26/2022
Barracas Central
L 2-1
Away
7/31/2022
Boca Juniors
W 3-0
Home
8/5/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
8/12/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Home
8/18/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Away
8/23/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Home