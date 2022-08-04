How to Watch Cagliari vs. Perugia Calcio: Stream Copa Italia Soccer Live, TV

Cagliari and Perugia Calcio meet at Sardegna Arena on Friday in Coppa Italia action.

The 2022 edition of the Italian Cup kicks off on Friday when Cagliari and Perugia Calcio face off at Sardegna Arena in first round action of the tournament. Cagliari and Perugia both play in Serie B, the second division of the Italian soccer pyramid.

In Cagliari's most recent outing, the club faced Premier League side Leeds United on July 31 at Elland Road Stadium. The club from the English top flight won the friendly match 6-2 thanks to goals from Rodrigo (3), Patrick Bamford (2) and Robin Koch.

Summer signing Gianluca Lapadula scored in his debut for the club, while Zito Luvumbo added the second strike for the Italian side.

How to Watch Cagliari vs. Perugia Calcio Today:

Match Date: Aug. 5, 2022

Match Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream the Cagliari vs. Perugia Calcio match with fuboTV: Start your subscription today!



Meanwhile, Perugia's most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly win over Serie D side Rimini on July 30. Before that, Perugia lost 4-1 to Napoli in another friendly match on July 17.

Cagliari and Perugia kick off their competitive seasons with a first round matchup in the Coppa Italia at Sardegna Arena on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply