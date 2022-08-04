CF America vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

Sunday's schedule in Liga MX will see FC Juarez meet up with CF America. The game at Estadio Azteca begins at 9:00 PM ET. CF America has four points, and is 15th in the league. FC Juarez has six points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch CF America vs. FC Juarez

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Univision

Univision Stadium: Estadio Azteca

CF America and FC Juarez Stats

CF America is scoring one goal per match (12th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez is conceding 0.7 per match (first in league).

FC Juarez is 16th in Liga MX offensively (0.7 goals per match), and CF America is 13th defensively (1.6 allowed per game).

In terms of goal differential, CF America is 15th in the league at -3.

FC Juarez is ninth in the league in goal differential at 0.

CF America Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC W 1-0 Home 7/23/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente L 2-0 Away 7/31/2022 Club Leon L 3-2 Away 8/7/2022 FC Juarez - Home 8/13/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away 8/17/2022 CF Pachuca - Away 8/20/2022 Cruz Azul - Home

FC Juarez Schedule