CF America vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

How to Watch CF America vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's schedule in Liga MX will see FC Juarez meet up with CF America. The game at Estadio Azteca begins at 9:00 PM ET. CF America has four points, and is 15th in the league. FC Juarez has six points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch CF America vs. FC Juarez
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Estadio Azteca
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
CF America and FC Juarez Stats
- CF America is scoring one goal per match (12th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez is conceding 0.7 per match (first in league).
- FC Juarez is 16th in Liga MX offensively (0.7 goals per match), and CF America is 13th defensively (1.6 allowed per game).
- In terms of goal differential, CF America is 15th in the league at -3.
- FC Juarez is ninth in the league in goal differential at 0.
CF America Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
W 1-0
Home
7/23/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
L 2-0
Away
7/31/2022
Club Leon
L 3-2
Away
8/7/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
8/13/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
8/17/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
8/20/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
Tigres UANL
L 1-0
Home
7/29/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 1-1
Home
8/3/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 1-1
Home
8/7/2022
CF America
-
Away
8/12/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
8/16/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
8/20/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
How To Watch
August
7
2022
América vs. Juárez
TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)