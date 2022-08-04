CF America vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF America vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's schedule in Liga MX will see FC Juarez meet up with CF America. The game at Estadio Azteca begins at 9:00 PM ET. CF America has four points, and is 15th in the league. FC Juarez has six points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch CF America vs. FC Juarez

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Univision
  • Stadium: Estadio Azteca
CF America and FC Juarez Stats

  • CF America is scoring one goal per match (12th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez is conceding 0.7 per match (first in league).
  • FC Juarez is 16th in Liga MX offensively (0.7 goals per match), and CF America is 13th defensively (1.6 allowed per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, CF America is 15th in the league at -3.
  • FC Juarez is ninth in the league in goal differential at 0.

CF America Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

W 1-0

Home

7/23/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

L 2-0

Away

7/31/2022

Club Leon

L 3-2

Away

8/7/2022

FC Juarez

-

Home

8/13/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

8/17/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

8/20/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Tigres UANL

L 1-0

Home

7/29/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 1-1

Home

8/3/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 1-1

Home

8/7/2022

CF America

-

Away

8/12/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

8/16/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

8/20/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

How To Watch

August
7
2022

América vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
9:00
PM/EST
