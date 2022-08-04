CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Jul 16, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the first half against Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday will see CF Montréal playing Inter Miami CF. The two teams will kick things off at 7:30 PM ET from Saputo Stadium, broadcast on CBS. Montreal is currently fifth in the league in points, with 39. Inter Miami CF is 17th, with 29.

How to Watch Montreal vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Saputo Stadium

Montreal and Inter Miami CF Stats

Montreal has scored 38 goals in 23 matches (sixth in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has given up 37 in 23 (20th in league).

Inter Miami CF is 24th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Montreal is 20th defensively (1.6 conceded per match).

Montreal's goal differential is +1, 12th in the league.

Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-10) is 24th in the league.

Montreal Key Players

Montreal is led by Romell Quioto, who has nine goals in 21 games (10th in league).

Djordje Mihailovic is Montreal's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 15 shots, 0.8 per game) in 18 league appearances.

Montreal's leader in assists is Kei Kamara, who has six in 22 games (fourth in league).

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Gonzalo Higuain scored 12 goals in 30 games last season for Inter Miami CF.

Robbie Robinson scored four times in 24 appearances for Inter Miami CF.

Playing for Inter Miami CF last season, Higuain picked up seven assists (on 31 chances created).

Montreal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 DC United W 2-1 Away 7/30/2022 NYCFC D 0-0 Home 8/3/2022 Columbus W 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 8/13/2022 Houston - Away 8/20/2022 New England - Home 8/27/2022 Chicago - Away

Inter Miami CF Schedule