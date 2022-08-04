CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 16, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the first half against Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday will see CF Montréal playing Inter Miami CF. The two teams will kick things off at 7:30 PM ET from Saputo Stadium, broadcast on CBS. Montreal is currently fifth in the league in points, with 39. Inter Miami CF is 17th, with 29.

How to Watch Montreal vs. Inter Miami CF

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Saputo Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Montreal and Inter Miami CF Stats

  • Montreal has scored 38 goals in 23 matches (sixth in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has given up 37 in 23 (20th in league).
  • Inter Miami CF is 24th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Montreal is 20th defensively (1.6 conceded per match).
  • Montreal's goal differential is +1, 12th in the league.
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-10) is 24th in the league.

Montreal Key Players

  • Montreal is led by Romell Quioto, who has nine goals in 21 games (10th in league).
  • Djordje Mihailovic is Montreal's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 15 shots, 0.8 per game) in 18 league appearances.
  • Montreal's leader in assists is Kei Kamara, who has six in 22 games (fourth in league).

Inter Miami CF Key Players

  • Gonzalo Higuain scored 12 goals in 30 games last season for Inter Miami CF.
  • Robbie Robinson scored four times in 24 appearances for Inter Miami CF.
  • Playing for Inter Miami CF last season, Higuain picked up seven assists (on 31 chances created).

Montreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

DC United

W 2-1

Away

7/30/2022

NYCFC

D 0-0

Home

8/3/2022

Columbus

W 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

8/13/2022

Houston

-

Away

8/20/2022

New England

-

Home

8/27/2022

Chicago

-

Away

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

NYCFC

L 2-0

Away

7/30/2022

FC Cincinnati

D 4-4

Home

8/3/2022

San Jose

W 1-0

Away

8/6/2022

Montreal

-

Away

8/13/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

8/20/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

8/27/2022

New York

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Inter Miami CF at CF Montreal

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
