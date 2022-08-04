CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Saturday will see CF Montréal playing Inter Miami CF. The two teams will kick things off at 7:30 PM ET from Saputo Stadium, broadcast on CBS. Montreal is currently fifth in the league in points, with 39. Inter Miami CF is 17th, with 29.
How to Watch Montreal vs. Inter Miami CF
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Saputo Stadium
Montreal and Inter Miami CF Stats
- Montreal has scored 38 goals in 23 matches (sixth in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has given up 37 in 23 (20th in league).
- Inter Miami CF is 24th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Montreal is 20th defensively (1.6 conceded per match).
- Montreal's goal differential is +1, 12th in the league.
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-10) is 24th in the league.
Montreal Key Players
- Montreal is led by Romell Quioto, who has nine goals in 21 games (10th in league).
- Djordje Mihailovic is Montreal's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 15 shots, 0.8 per game) in 18 league appearances.
- Montreal's leader in assists is Kei Kamara, who has six in 22 games (fourth in league).
Inter Miami CF Key Players
- Gonzalo Higuain scored 12 goals in 30 games last season for Inter Miami CF.
- Robbie Robinson scored four times in 24 appearances for Inter Miami CF.
- Playing for Inter Miami CF last season, Higuain picked up seven assists (on 31 chances created).
Montreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
DC United
W 2-1
Away
7/30/2022
NYCFC
D 0-0
Home
8/3/2022
Columbus
W 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
8/13/2022
Houston
-
Away
8/20/2022
New England
-
Home
8/27/2022
Chicago
-
Away
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
NYCFC
L 2-0
Away
7/30/2022
FC Cincinnati
D 4-4
Home
8/3/2022
San Jose
W 1-0
Away
8/6/2022
Montreal
-
Away
8/13/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
8/20/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
8/27/2022
New York
-
Away
