CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF Pachuca and Tigres UANL will meet in Liga MX play on Sunday, August 7. The game at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo gets underway at 7:05 PM ET on TUDN. CF Pachuca has nine points, and is seventh in the league table. Tigres UANL has 15 points, and is in first place.
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
CF Pachuca and Tigres UANL Stats
- CF Pachuca is 12th in Liga MX in goals scored (five in 6 games), and Tigres UANL is first in goals conceded (four in 6).
- Tigres UANL scores 1.5 goals per match (third in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca concedes 0.7 per match (first in league).
- CF Pachuca's goal differential (+1) is sixth in the league.
- Tigres UANL has a goal differential of +5 for the season, which is first in the league.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/24/2022
Pumas UNAM
D 0-0
Home
7/27/2022
Necaxa
L 2-0
Away
7/30/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 0-0
Away
8/7/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
8/12/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
8/17/2022
CF America
-
Home
8/21/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Atlas FC
W 2-0
Home
7/26/2022
FC Juarez
W 1-0
Away
7/30/2022
Queretaro FC
W 2-1
Home
8/7/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
8/14/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
8/20/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
8/24/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
