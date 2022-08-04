CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Pachuca and Tigres UANL will meet in Liga MX play on Sunday, August 7. The game at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo gets underway at 7:05 PM ET on TUDN. CF Pachuca has nine points, and is seventh in the league table. Tigres UANL has 15 points, and is in first place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
  • Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

CF Pachuca and Tigres UANL Stats

  • CF Pachuca is 12th in Liga MX in goals scored (five in 6 games), and Tigres UANL is first in goals conceded (four in 6).
  • Tigres UANL scores 1.5 goals per match (third in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca concedes 0.7 per match (first in league).
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential (+1) is sixth in the league.
  • Tigres UANL has a goal differential of +5 for the season, which is first in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/24/2022

Pumas UNAM

D 0-0

Home

7/27/2022

Necaxa

L 2-0

Away

7/30/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 0-0

Away

8/7/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

8/12/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

8/17/2022

CF America

-

Home

8/21/2022

Club Leon

-

Home

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Atlas FC

W 2-0

Home

7/26/2022

FC Juarez

W 1-0

Away

7/30/2022

Queretaro FC

W 2-1

Home

8/7/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

8/14/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

8/20/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

8/24/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
7:05
PM/EST
