CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

CF Pachuca and Tigres UANL will meet in Liga MX play on Sunday, August 7. The game at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo gets underway at 7:05 PM ET on TUDN. CF Pachuca has nine points, and is seventh in the league table. Tigres UANL has 15 points, and is in first place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

7:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

CF Pachuca and Tigres UANL Stats

CF Pachuca is 12th in Liga MX in goals scored (five in 6 games), and Tigres UANL is first in goals conceded (four in 6).

Tigres UANL scores 1.5 goals per match (third in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca concedes 0.7 per match (first in league).

CF Pachuca's goal differential (+1) is sixth in the league.

Tigres UANL has a goal differential of +5 for the season, which is first in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/24/2022 Pumas UNAM D 0-0 Home 7/27/2022 Necaxa L 2-0 Away 7/30/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 0-0 Away 8/7/2022 Tigres UANL - Home 8/12/2022 FC Juarez - Away 8/17/2022 CF America - Home 8/21/2022 Club Leon - Home

Tigres UANL Schedule