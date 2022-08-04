Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlotte FC will host Chicago Fire in MLS at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 6. The two teams will battle at 7:00 PM ET, airing on FOX. Charlotte FC is 16th in the league in points, with 26. Chicago is 19th, with 27.
How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Chicago
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Charlotte FC and Chicago Stats
- Charlotte FC is 25th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Chicago is seventh defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
- Chicago scores 1.0 goal per match (27th in MLS), and Charlotte FC concedes 1.4 per match (14th in league).
- Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -6 for the season, which is 20th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Chicago is 17th in the league at -4.
Charlotte FC Key Players
- Andre Shinyashiki is Charlotte FC's leading scorer, with five goals (on 17 shots) in 18 league games.
- Benjamin Bender is Charlotte FC's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 13 shots, 0.7 per game) in 20 league appearances.
- Charlotte FC's leader in assists is Bender, who has five (on 19 chances created) in 20 league appearances.
Chicago Key Players
- Kacper Przybylko scored 12 goals in 37 games last season for Philadelphia.
- Chris Mueller scored three goals (on 26 shots) for Orlando City SC during last year's campaign.
- Playing for Orlando City SC last season, Mueller contributed six assists.
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Nashville SC
W 4-1
Home
7/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 3-2
Away
7/23/2022
Toronto FC
L 4-0
Away
8/6/2022
Chicago
-
Home
8/13/2022
LAFC
-
Away
8/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
8/21/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Seattle
W 1-0
Home
7/23/2022
Vancouver
W 3-1
Away
7/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
D 0-0
Home
8/6/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
8/13/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
8/21/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
8/27/2022
Montreal
-
Home
How To Watch
August
6
2022
Chicago Fire FC at Charlotte FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)