Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Charlotte FC will host Chicago Fire in MLS at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 6. The two teams will battle at 7:00 PM ET, airing on FOX. Charlotte FC is 16th in the league in points, with 26. Chicago is 19th, with 27.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Chicago

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC and Chicago Stats

Charlotte FC is 25th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Chicago is seventh defensively (1.2 conceded per game).

Chicago scores 1.0 goal per match (27th in MLS), and Charlotte FC concedes 1.4 per match (14th in league).

Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -6 for the season, which is 20th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Chicago is 17th in the league at -4.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Andre Shinyashiki is Charlotte FC's leading scorer, with five goals (on 17 shots) in 18 league games.

Benjamin Bender is Charlotte FC's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 13 shots, 0.7 per game) in 20 league appearances.

Charlotte FC's leader in assists is Bender, who has five (on 19 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

Chicago Key Players

Kacper Przybylko scored 12 goals in 37 games last season for Philadelphia.

Chris Mueller scored three goals (on 26 shots) for Orlando City SC during last year's campaign.

Playing for Orlando City SC last season, Mueller contributed six assists.

Charlotte FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Nashville SC W 4-1 Home 7/16/2022 Inter Miami CF L 3-2 Away 7/23/2022 Toronto FC L 4-0 Away 8/6/2022 Chicago - Home 8/13/2022 LAFC - Away 8/17/2022 NYCFC - Away 8/21/2022 Orlando City SC - Home

Chicago Schedule