Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC forward Kacper Przybylko (11) heads the ball in front of Atlanta United FC midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC will host Chicago Fire in MLS at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 6. The two teams will battle at 7:00 PM ET, airing on FOX. Charlotte FC is 16th in the league in points, with 26. Chicago is 19th, with 27.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Chicago

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Charlotte FC and Chicago Stats

  • Charlotte FC is 25th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Chicago is seventh defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
  • Chicago scores 1.0 goal per match (27th in MLS), and Charlotte FC concedes 1.4 per match (14th in league).
  • Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -6 for the season, which is 20th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Chicago is 17th in the league at -4.

Charlotte FC Key Players

  • Andre Shinyashiki is Charlotte FC's leading scorer, with five goals (on 17 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Benjamin Bender is Charlotte FC's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 13 shots, 0.7 per game) in 20 league appearances.
  • Charlotte FC's leader in assists is Bender, who has five (on 19 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

Chicago Key Players

  • Kacper Przybylko scored 12 goals in 37 games last season for Philadelphia.
  • Chris Mueller scored three goals (on 26 shots) for Orlando City SC during last year's campaign.
  • Playing for Orlando City SC last season, Mueller contributed six assists.

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Nashville SC

W 4-1

Home

7/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 3-2

Away

7/23/2022

Toronto FC

L 4-0

Away

8/6/2022

Chicago

-

Home

8/13/2022

LAFC

-

Away

8/17/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

8/21/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Seattle

W 1-0

Home

7/23/2022

Vancouver

W 3-1

Away

7/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

D 0-0

Home

8/6/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

8/13/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

8/21/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

8/27/2022

Montreal

-

Home

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Chicago Fire FC at Charlotte FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
