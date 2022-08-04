Skip to main content

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/5/2022

Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace will meet at Selhurst Park on Friday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on August 5 at 3:00 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC in Canada

  • Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Selhurst Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Crystal Palace and Arsenal Stats

  • Offensively, Arsenal was sixth in the Premier League last season (61 goals scored, 1.6 per match). And defensively, Crystal Palace was seventh (46 goals conceded, 1.2 per match).
  • Crystal Palace scored 50 goals in 38 games last season (10th in Premier League), and Arsenal allowed 48 goals (eighth in league).
  • Arsenal outscored its opponents 61-48, fifth in the Premier League in goal differential.
  • Crystal Palace outscored opponents 50-46, and its +4 goal differential was seventh in the Premier League.

Arsenal Key Players

  • Gabriel Jesus registered eight goals in 34 games last year for Manchester City.
  • Over 26 league games last season for Arsenal, Edward Nketiah recorded five goals.
  • Jesus' assist total for Manchester City reached eight a season ago.

Crystal Palace Key Players

  • Jean-Philippe Mateta scored five goals in 30 games for Crystal Palace last season.
  • Jeffrey Schlupp scored four times in 36 appearances for Crystal Palace.
  • Playing for Crystal Palace last season, Michael Olise contributed five assists.

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

8/13/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

8/20/2022

Bournemouth

-

Away

8/27/2022

Fulham

-

Home

Crystal Palace Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

8/15/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

8/20/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

8/27/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Reilly Opelka vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Reilly Opelka at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Soccer

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Soccer

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago