Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/5/2022
Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace will meet at Selhurst Park on Friday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on August 5 at 3:00 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network Canada.
How to Stream Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC in Canada
- Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!
Crystal Palace and Arsenal Stats
- Offensively, Arsenal was sixth in the Premier League last season (61 goals scored, 1.6 per match). And defensively, Crystal Palace was seventh (46 goals conceded, 1.2 per match).
- Crystal Palace scored 50 goals in 38 games last season (10th in Premier League), and Arsenal allowed 48 goals (eighth in league).
- Arsenal outscored its opponents 61-48, fifth in the Premier League in goal differential.
- Crystal Palace outscored opponents 50-46, and its +4 goal differential was seventh in the Premier League.
Arsenal Key Players
- Gabriel Jesus registered eight goals in 34 games last year for Manchester City.
- Over 26 league games last season for Arsenal, Edward Nketiah recorded five goals.
- Jesus' assist total for Manchester City reached eight a season ago.
Crystal Palace Key Players
- Jean-Philippe Mateta scored five goals in 30 games for Crystal Palace last season.
- Jeffrey Schlupp scored four times in 36 appearances for Crystal Palace.
- Playing for Crystal Palace last season, Michael Olise contributed five assists.
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
8/13/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
8/20/2022
Bournemouth
-
Away
8/27/2022
Fulham
-
Home
Crystal Palace Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
8/15/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
8/20/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
8/27/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
Free Trial is available in the US only.
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)