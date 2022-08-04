Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/5/2022

Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace will meet at Selhurst Park on Friday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on August 5 at 3:00 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC in Canada

Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

Stadium: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace and Arsenal Stats

Offensively, Arsenal was sixth in the Premier League last season (61 goals scored, 1.6 per match). And defensively, Crystal Palace was seventh (46 goals conceded, 1.2 per match).

Crystal Palace scored 50 goals in 38 games last season (10th in Premier League), and Arsenal allowed 48 goals (eighth in league).

Arsenal outscored its opponents 61-48, fifth in the Premier League in goal differential.

Crystal Palace outscored opponents 50-46, and its +4 goal differential was seventh in the Premier League.

Arsenal Key Players

Gabriel Jesus registered eight goals in 34 games last year for Manchester City.

Over 26 league games last season for Arsenal, Edward Nketiah recorded five goals.

Jesus' assist total for Manchester City reached eight a season ago.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored five goals in 30 games for Crystal Palace last season.

Jeffrey Schlupp scored four times in 36 appearances for Crystal Palace.

Playing for Crystal Palace last season, Michael Olise contributed five assists.

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 8/13/2022 Leicester City - Home 8/20/2022 Bournemouth - Away 8/27/2022 Fulham - Home

Crystal Palace Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Arsenal - Home 8/15/2022 Liverpool - Away 8/20/2022 Aston Villa - Home 8/27/2022 Manchester City - Away

