DC United vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch DC United vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, New York Red Bulls and DC United will meet in MLS action. The clubs will play at 7:30 PM ET, airing on MSG from Audi Field. New York has 36 points, ranking sixth overall in the league. DC United has 21 points, and is 27th overall.
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Stadium: Audi Field
DC United and New York Stats
- New York has scored 38 goals in 23 matches (sixth in MLS), and DC United has given up 44 in 21 (27th in league).
- DC United puts up 1.3 goals per match (20th in MLS), and New York gives up 1.3 per game (12th in league).
- New York is fifth in the league in goal differential at +8.
- DC United's goal differential is -16, which is 27th in the league.
New York Key Players
- New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has 10 goals in 22 games (eighth in league).
- Luquinhas has five goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three in 23 games (47th in league).
DC United Key Players
- Ola Kamara had nine goals (on 20 shots) last season for DC United.
- Miguel Berry scored eight goals in 28 league games for Columbus a season ago.
- Playing for Seattle last season, Brad Smith picked up four assists (on 14 chances created).
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
NYCFC
L 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
Austin FC
W 4-3
Away
8/2/2022
Colorado
L 5-4
Home
8/6/2022
DC United
-
Away
8/13/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
8/17/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
8/20/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 2-0
Away
7/23/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
7/31/2022
Orlando City SC
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
New York
-
Home
8/13/2022
New England
-
Away
8/16/2022
LAFC
-
Away
8/20/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
