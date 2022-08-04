DC United vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch DC United vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes (5) advances the ball in the first half in front of D.C. United attacker Taxiarchis Fountas (11) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, New York Red Bulls and DC United will meet in MLS action. The clubs will play at 7:30 PM ET, airing on MSG from Audi Field. New York has 36 points, ranking sixth overall in the league. DC United has 21 points, and is 27th overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. New York

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Audi Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

DC United and New York Stats

  • New York has scored 38 goals in 23 matches (sixth in MLS), and DC United has given up 44 in 21 (27th in league).
  • DC United puts up 1.3 goals per match (20th in MLS), and New York gives up 1.3 per game (12th in league).
  • New York is fifth in the league in goal differential at +8.
  • DC United's goal differential is -16, which is 27th in the league.

New York Key Players

  • New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has 10 goals in 22 games (eighth in league).
  • Luquinhas has five goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three in 23 games (47th in league).

DC United Key Players

  • Ola Kamara had nine goals (on 20 shots) last season for DC United.
  • Miguel Berry scored eight goals in 28 league games for Columbus a season ago.
  • Playing for Seattle last season, Brad Smith picked up four assists (on 14 chances created).

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

NYCFC

L 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

Austin FC

W 4-3

Away

8/2/2022

Colorado

L 5-4

Home

8/6/2022

DC United

-

Away

8/13/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

8/17/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

8/20/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 2-0

Away

7/23/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Home

7/31/2022

Orlando City SC

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

New York

-

Home

8/13/2022

New England

-

Away

8/16/2022

LAFC

-

Away

8/20/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

How To Watch

August
6
2022

New York Red Bulls at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
