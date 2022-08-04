Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022

Chelsea FC hits the road to face Everton FC in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 6. The two teams will battle at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

Stadium: Goodison Park

Everton and Chelsea Stats

Chelsea scored 76 goals in 38 matches last season (third in Premier League), and Everton conceded 66 goals (16th in league).

With 43 goals scored in 38 matches last season, Everton was 13th in the Premier League. On the flip side, Chelsea allowed 33 goals, third in the league.

Chelsea was third in the Premier League in goal differential at +43.

Everton was outscored 66-43, and its -23 goal differential was 16th in the Premier League.

Chelsea Key Players

Raheem Sterling's production last season included 13 goals in 37 league games for Manchester City.

In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount scored 11 goals.

Mount's assist tally for Chelsea reached 10 a season ago.

Everton Key Players

Demarai Gray had five goals (on 33 shots) last season for Everton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five goals (on 23 shots) for Everton during last year's campaign.

In 31 games for Everton last season, Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists.

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Everton - Away 8/14/2022 Tottenham - Home 8/21/2022 Leeds - Away 8/27/2022 Leicester City - Home

Everton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Chelsea - Home 8/13/2022 Aston Villa - Away 8/20/2022 Nottingham Forest - Home 8/27/2022 Brentford - Away

