Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022
Chelsea FC hits the road to face Everton FC in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 6. The two teams will battle at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.
How to Stream Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Goodison Park
Everton and Chelsea Stats
- Chelsea scored 76 goals in 38 matches last season (third in Premier League), and Everton conceded 66 goals (16th in league).
- With 43 goals scored in 38 matches last season, Everton was 13th in the Premier League. On the flip side, Chelsea allowed 33 goals, third in the league.
- Chelsea was third in the Premier League in goal differential at +43.
- Everton was outscored 66-43, and its -23 goal differential was 16th in the Premier League.
Chelsea Key Players
- Raheem Sterling's production last season included 13 goals in 37 league games for Manchester City.
- In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount scored 11 goals.
- Mount's assist tally for Chelsea reached 10 a season ago.
Everton Key Players
- Demarai Gray had five goals (on 33 shots) last season for Everton.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five goals (on 23 shots) for Everton during last year's campaign.
- In 31 games for Everton last season, Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists.
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Everton
-
Away
8/14/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
8/21/2022
Leeds
-
Away
8/27/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
8/13/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
8/20/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Home
8/27/2022
Brentford
-
Away
