Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022

Chelsea FC hits the road to face Everton FC in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 6. The two teams will battle at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Goodison Park
Everton and Chelsea Stats

  • Chelsea scored 76 goals in 38 matches last season (third in Premier League), and Everton conceded 66 goals (16th in league).
  • With 43 goals scored in 38 matches last season, Everton was 13th in the Premier League. On the flip side, Chelsea allowed 33 goals, third in the league.
  • Chelsea was third in the Premier League in goal differential at +43.
  • Everton was outscored 66-43, and its -23 goal differential was 16th in the Premier League.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Raheem Sterling's production last season included 13 goals in 37 league games for Manchester City.
  • In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount scored 11 goals.
  • Mount's assist tally for Chelsea reached 10 a season ago.

Everton Key Players

  • Demarai Gray had five goals (on 33 shots) last season for Everton.
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five goals (on 23 shots) for Everton during last year's campaign.
  • In 31 games for Everton last season, Abdoulaye Doucoure had four assists.

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Everton

-

Away

8/14/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

8/21/2022

Leeds

-

Away

8/27/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

8/13/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

8/20/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Home

8/27/2022

Brentford

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Everton vs. Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
12:30
PM/EST
