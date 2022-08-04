Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Umraniyespor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/8/2022

How to Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Umraniyespor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Fenerbahce Istanbul and Umraniyespor will hit the pitch in the Super Lig play on Monday, August 8. The game at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports.
How to Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Umraniyespor
- Match Day: Monday, August 8, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Fenerbahce Istanbul and Umraniyespor Stats
- Fenerbahce Istanbul's goal differential last season was +35, first in the league.
Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
Umraniyespor
-
Home
8/15/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
-
Away
8/21/2022
Adana Demirspor
-
Home
8/28/2022
Konyaspor
-
Away
Umraniyespor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
-
Away
8/14/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Home
8/21/2022
Galatasaray
-
Home
8/28/2022
Adana Demirspor
-
Away
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Fenerbahce vs. Ümraniyespor
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)