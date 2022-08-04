Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Umraniyespor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Umraniyespor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fenerbahce Istanbul and Umraniyespor will hit the pitch in the Super Lig play on Monday, August 8. The game at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Umraniyespor

  • Match Day: Monday, August 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium
Fenerbahce Istanbul and Umraniyespor Stats

  • Fenerbahce Istanbul's goal differential last season was +35, first in the league.

Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Umraniyespor

-

Home

8/15/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

-

Away

8/21/2022

Adana Demirspor

-

Home

8/28/2022

Konyaspor

-

Away

Umraniyespor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

-

Away

8/14/2022

Antalyaspor

-

Home

8/21/2022

Galatasaray

-

Home

8/28/2022

Adana Demirspor

-

Away

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Fenerbahce vs. Ümraniyespor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
