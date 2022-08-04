Skip to main content

Fulham vs. Liverpool FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022

Saturday's slate in the Premier League will see Fulham face off against Liverpool FC. The game at Craven Cottage starts at 7:30 AM ET.

How to Stream Fulham vs. Liverpool FC in Canada

Fulham and Liverpool Stats

  • Liverpool scored 2.5 goals per game last season (second in the Premier League).
  • Liverpool allowed 0.7 goals per game (first in league) last season.
  • In terms of goal differential, Liverpool was second in the league last season at +68.
  • Liverpool took 16.5 shots per game last season (second in the Premier League).
  • Last season, Liverpool conceded 6.9 shots per game (second in league).
  • Liverpool's shot differential last season was +362 (+9.5 per game), second in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Mohamed Salah's production last season included 23 goals in 35 league games for Liverpool.
  • Over 22 league games last season for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino recorded five goals.
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded 12 assists for Liverpool.

Fulham Key Players

  • Andreas Pereira contributed zero goals (on 0.0 shots per game) in one league appearances for Manchester United.

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Fulham

-

Away

8/15/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

8/22/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

8/27/2022

Bournemouth

-

Home

Fulham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

8/13/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

8/20/2022

Brentford

-

Home

8/27/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Liverpool FC at Fulham

TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:30
AM/EST
