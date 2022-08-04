Fulham vs. Liverpool FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022
Saturday's slate in the Premier League will see Fulham face off against Liverpool FC. The game at Craven Cottage starts at 7:30 AM ET.
How to Stream Fulham vs. Liverpool FC in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Craven Cottage
Fulham and Liverpool Stats
- Liverpool scored 2.5 goals per game last season (second in the Premier League).
- Liverpool allowed 0.7 goals per game (first in league) last season.
- In terms of goal differential, Liverpool was second in the league last season at +68.
- Liverpool took 16.5 shots per game last season (second in the Premier League).
- Last season, Liverpool conceded 6.9 shots per game (second in league).
- Liverpool's shot differential last season was +362 (+9.5 per game), second in the league.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah's production last season included 23 goals in 35 league games for Liverpool.
- Over 22 league games last season for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino recorded five goals.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded 12 assists for Liverpool.
Fulham Key Players
- Andreas Pereira contributed zero goals (on 0.0 shots per game) in one league appearances for Manchester United.
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Fulham
-
Away
8/15/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
8/22/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
8/27/2022
Bournemouth
-
Home
Fulham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
8/13/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
8/20/2022
Brentford
-
Home
8/27/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
