Fulham vs. Liverpool FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022

Saturday's slate in the Premier League will see Fulham face off against Liverpool FC. The game at Craven Cottage starts at 7:30 AM ET.

How to Stream Fulham vs. Liverpool FC in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

TV:

Stadium: Craven Cottage

Fulham and Liverpool Stats

Liverpool scored 2.5 goals per game last season (second in the Premier League).

Liverpool allowed 0.7 goals per game (first in league) last season.

In terms of goal differential, Liverpool was second in the league last season at +68.

Liverpool took 16.5 shots per game last season (second in the Premier League).

Last season, Liverpool conceded 6.9 shots per game (second in league).

Liverpool's shot differential last season was +362 (+9.5 per game), second in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah's production last season included 23 goals in 35 league games for Liverpool.

Over 22 league games last season for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino recorded five goals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded 12 assists for Liverpool.

Fulham Key Players

Andreas Pereira contributed zero goals (on 0.0 shots per game) in one league appearances for Manchester United.

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Fulham - Away 8/15/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 8/22/2022 Manchester United - Away 8/27/2022 Bournemouth - Home

Fulham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Liverpool - Home 8/13/2022 Wolverhampton - Away 8/20/2022 Brentford - Home 8/27/2022 Arsenal - Away

