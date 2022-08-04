Friday's slate in the Argentine Primera División will see CD Godoy Cruz face off against Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata. The game at Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo starts at 6:00 PM ET. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is currently second in the league table, with 21 points. CD Godoy Cruz is fifth, with 18.

How to Watch Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata vs. CD Godoy Cruz

Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata and CD Godoy Cruz Stats

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 15th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per game), and CD Godoy Cruz is fourth defensively (0.8 allowed per match).

CD Godoy Cruz is scoring 1.2 goals per game (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is conceding 0.5 per match (second in league).

In terms of goal differential, Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is third in the league at +5.

In terms of goal differential, CD Godoy Cruz is fifth in the league at +4.

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 CA River Plate L 1-0 Away 7/24/2022 Atletico Lanus W 1-0 Home 7/30/2022 CA Huracan W 1-0 Away 8/5/2022 CD Godoy Cruz - Home 8/14/2022 Velez Sarsfield - Away 8/18/2022 Union de Santa Fe - Away 8/23/2022 CA Aldosivi - Home

CD Godoy Cruz Schedule