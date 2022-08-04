Skip to main content

How to Watch Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata vs. CD Godoy Cruz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday's slate in the Argentine Primera División will see CD Godoy Cruz face off against Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata. The game at Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo starts at 6:00 PM ET. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is currently second in the league table, with 21 points. CD Godoy Cruz is fifth, with 18.

How to Watch Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata vs. CD Godoy Cruz

  • Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata and CD Godoy Cruz Stats

  • Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 15th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per game), and CD Godoy Cruz is fourth defensively (0.8 allowed per match).
  • CD Godoy Cruz is scoring 1.2 goals per game (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is conceding 0.5 per match (second in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is third in the league at +5.
  • In terms of goal differential, CD Godoy Cruz is fifth in the league at +4.

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

CA River Plate

L 1-0

Away

7/24/2022

Atletico Lanus

W 1-0

Home

7/30/2022

CA Huracan

W 1-0

Away

8/5/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

-

Home

8/14/2022

Velez Sarsfield

-

Away

8/18/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Away

8/23/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Home

CD Godoy Cruz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/20/2022

CA Huracan

D 0-0

Away

7/25/2022

Union de Santa Fe

L 2-1

Away

7/29/2022

Velez Sarsfield

D 1-1

Home

8/5/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

-

Away

8/11/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Home

8/16/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Away

8/21/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Home

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Gimnasia (LP) vs. Godoy Cruz

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18680000
Baseball

How to Watch Bulls at Red Sox: Minor League Baseball Stream

By Adam Childs15 minutes ago
imago1013125737h
Lacrosse

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Live Stream, Channel

By Adam Childs19 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson
SI Guide

Football Returns with the Hall of Fame Game

By Kevin Sweeney22 minutes ago
USATSI_18126207
Golf

How to Watch the Utah Championship, First Round: Stream Golf Live Online

By Matthew Beighle24 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Sebastian Korda at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
USATSI_18815527
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels: Live Stream MLB Online, TV Channel

By Nick Crain27 minutes ago