How to Watch Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata vs. CD Godoy Cruz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday's slate in the Argentine Primera División will see CD Godoy Cruz face off against Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata. The game at Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo starts at 6:00 PM ET. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is currently second in the league table, with 21 points. CD Godoy Cruz is fifth, with 18.
- Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata and CD Godoy Cruz Stats
- Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 15th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per game), and CD Godoy Cruz is fourth defensively (0.8 allowed per match).
- CD Godoy Cruz is scoring 1.2 goals per game (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is conceding 0.5 per match (second in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is third in the league at +5.
- In terms of goal differential, CD Godoy Cruz is fifth in the league at +4.
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/21/2022
CA River Plate
L 1-0
Away
7/24/2022
Atletico Lanus
W 1-0
Home
7/30/2022
CA Huracan
W 1-0
Away
8/5/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
-
Home
8/14/2022
Velez Sarsfield
-
Away
8/18/2022
Union de Santa Fe
-
Away
8/23/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Home
CD Godoy Cruz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/20/2022
CA Huracan
D 0-0
Away
7/25/2022
Union de Santa Fe
L 2-1
Away
7/29/2022
Velez Sarsfield
D 1-1
Home
8/5/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
-
Away
8/11/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Home
8/16/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Away
8/21/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Home
