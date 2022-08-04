Skip to main content

Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers is set to meet Leeds United on Saturday, August 6 in the Premier League. The game at Elland Road begins at 10:00 AM ET on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Elland Road
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Leeds and Wolverhampton Stats

  • Leeds was 15th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (42 overall, 1.1 per game), and Wolverhampton was fifth in goals conceded (43 overall, 1.1 per game).
  • In the Premier League last season, Wolverhampton put up 38 goals in 38 matches (17th in league), and Leeds given up 79 (19th).
  • Leeds was 18th in the Premier League in goal differential at -37.
  • Wolverhampton was 12th in the Premier League in goal differential at -5.

Leeds Key Players

  • Jack Harrison recorded eight goals in 37 games last season for Leeds.
  • Rodrigo Moreno recorded six goals for Leeds (in 33 league games).
  • Luke Ayling's assist tally for Leeds hit two a season ago.

Wolverhampton Key Players

  • Nathan Collins had two goals (on seven shots) last season for Burnley.
  • Jonny Castro scored two goals (on seven shots) for Wolverhampton during last year's campaign.
  • Playing for Wolverhampton last season, Chiquinho picked up three assists.

Leeds Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

8/13/2022

Southampton

-

Away

8/21/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

8/27/2022

Brighton

-

Away

Wolverhampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Leeds

-

Away

8/13/2022

Fulham

-

Home

8/20/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

8/28/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Reilly Opelka vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Reilly Opelka at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Soccer

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Soccer

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago