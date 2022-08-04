Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers is set to meet Leeds United on Saturday, August 6 in the Premier League. The game at Elland Road begins at 10:00 AM ET on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: Elland Road

Leeds and Wolverhampton Stats

Leeds was 15th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (42 overall, 1.1 per game), and Wolverhampton was fifth in goals conceded (43 overall, 1.1 per game).

In the Premier League last season, Wolverhampton put up 38 goals in 38 matches (17th in league), and Leeds given up 79 (19th).

Leeds was 18th in the Premier League in goal differential at -37.

Wolverhampton was 12th in the Premier League in goal differential at -5.

Leeds Key Players

Jack Harrison recorded eight goals in 37 games last season for Leeds.

Rodrigo Moreno recorded six goals for Leeds (in 33 league games).

Luke Ayling's assist tally for Leeds hit two a season ago.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Nathan Collins had two goals (on seven shots) last season for Burnley.

Jonny Castro scored two goals (on seven shots) for Wolverhampton during last year's campaign.

Playing for Wolverhampton last season, Chiquinho picked up three assists.

Leeds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 8/13/2022 Southampton - Away 8/21/2022 Chelsea - Home 8/27/2022 Brighton - Away

Wolverhampton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Leeds - Away 8/13/2022 Fulham - Home 8/20/2022 Tottenham - Away 8/28/2022 Newcastle - Home

