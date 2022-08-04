Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers is set to meet Leeds United on Saturday, August 6 in the Premier League. The game at Elland Road begins at 10:00 AM ET on fubo Sports Network Canada.
How to Stream Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Elland Road
Leeds and Wolverhampton Stats
- Leeds was 15th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (42 overall, 1.1 per game), and Wolverhampton was fifth in goals conceded (43 overall, 1.1 per game).
- In the Premier League last season, Wolverhampton put up 38 goals in 38 matches (17th in league), and Leeds given up 79 (19th).
- Leeds was 18th in the Premier League in goal differential at -37.
- Wolverhampton was 12th in the Premier League in goal differential at -5.
Leeds Key Players
- Jack Harrison recorded eight goals in 37 games last season for Leeds.
- Rodrigo Moreno recorded six goals for Leeds (in 33 league games).
- Luke Ayling's assist tally for Leeds hit two a season ago.
Wolverhampton Key Players
- Nathan Collins had two goals (on seven shots) last season for Burnley.
- Jonny Castro scored two goals (on seven shots) for Wolverhampton during last year's campaign.
- Playing for Wolverhampton last season, Chiquinho picked up three assists.
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
8/13/2022
Southampton
-
Away
8/21/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
8/27/2022
Brighton
-
Away
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Leeds
-
Away
8/13/2022
Fulham
-
Home
8/20/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
8/28/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
How To Watch
August
6
2022
Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
10:00
AM/EST
