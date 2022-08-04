Leicester City vs. Brentford FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/7/2022
Brentford FC will visit Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.
How to Stream Leicester City vs. Brentford FC in Canada
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: King Power Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!
Leicester City and Brentford Stats
- With 62 goals in 38 matches last season, Leicester City was fifth in the Premier League. On the flip side, Brentford conceded 56 goals, 12th in the league.
- Brentford scored 48 goals in 38 matches last season (11th in Premier League), and Leicester City conceded 59 goals (14th in league).
- Leicester City was eighth in the Premier League in goal differential at +3.
- Brentford was 13th in the Premier League in goal differential at -8.
Leicester City Key Players
- Jamie Vardy had 15 goals in 27 games last year for Leicester City.
- In 35 league games for Leicester City, James Maddison scored 12 goals.
- Harvey Barnes' assist total hit 11 for Leicester City last season.
Brentford Key Players
- Ivan Toney scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) for Brentford last season.
- Yoane Wissa scored seven goals in 33 league games for Brentford a season ago.
- Playing for Brentford last season, Bryan Mbeumo picked up seven assists (on 28 chances created).
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Brentford
-
Home
8/13/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
8/20/2022
Southampton
-
Home
8/27/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
8/13/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
8/20/2022
Fulham
-
Away
8/27/2022
Everton
-
Home
How To Watch
August
7
2022
Leicester City vs Brentford
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)