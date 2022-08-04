Skip to main content

Leicester City vs. Brentford FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/7/2022

Brentford FC will visit Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream Leicester City vs. Brentford FC in Canada

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: King Power Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Leicester City and Brentford Stats

  • With 62 goals in 38 matches last season, Leicester City was fifth in the Premier League. On the flip side, Brentford conceded 56 goals, 12th in the league.
  • Brentford scored 48 goals in 38 matches last season (11th in Premier League), and Leicester City conceded 59 goals (14th in league).
  • Leicester City was eighth in the Premier League in goal differential at +3.
  • Brentford was 13th in the Premier League in goal differential at -8.

Leicester City Key Players

  • Jamie Vardy had 15 goals in 27 games last year for Leicester City.
  • In 35 league games for Leicester City, James Maddison scored 12 goals.
  • Harvey Barnes' assist total hit 11 for Leicester City last season.

Brentford Key Players

  • Ivan Toney scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) for Brentford last season.
  • Yoane Wissa scored seven goals in 33 league games for Brentford a season ago.
  • Playing for Brentford last season, Bryan Mbeumo picked up seven assists (on 28 chances created).

Leicester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Brentford

-

Home

8/13/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

8/20/2022

Southampton

-

Home

8/27/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

Brentford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

8/13/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

8/20/2022

Fulham

-

Away

8/27/2022

Everton

-

Home

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Leicester City vs Brentford

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
