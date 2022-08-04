Leicester City vs. Brentford FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/7/2022

Brentford FC will visit Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream Leicester City vs. Brentford FC in Canada

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: King Power Stadium

Leicester City and Brentford Stats

With 62 goals in 38 matches last season, Leicester City was fifth in the Premier League. On the flip side, Brentford conceded 56 goals, 12th in the league.

Brentford scored 48 goals in 38 matches last season (11th in Premier League), and Leicester City conceded 59 goals (14th in league).

Leicester City was eighth in the Premier League in goal differential at +3.

Brentford was 13th in the Premier League in goal differential at -8.

Leicester City Key Players

Jamie Vardy had 15 goals in 27 games last year for Leicester City.

In 35 league games for Leicester City, James Maddison scored 12 goals.

Harvey Barnes' assist total hit 11 for Leicester City last season.

Brentford Key Players

Ivan Toney scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) for Brentford last season.

Yoane Wissa scored seven goals in 33 league games for Brentford a season ago.

Playing for Brentford last season, Bryan Mbeumo picked up seven assists (on 28 chances created).

Leicester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Brentford - Home 8/13/2022 Arsenal - Away 8/20/2022 Southampton - Home 8/27/2022 Chelsea - Away

Brentford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Leicester City - Away 8/13/2022 Manchester United - Home 8/20/2022 Fulham - Away 8/27/2022 Everton - Home

