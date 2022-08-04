Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/7/2022

Sunday's action in the Premier League will see Brighton & Hove Albion face off against Manchester United. The game at Old Trafford starts at 9:00 AM ET.

How to Stream Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in Canada

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

9:00 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: Old Trafford

Stadium: Old Trafford

Manchester United and Brighton Stats

Manchester United was eighth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (57 overall, 1.5 per game), and Brighton was sixth in goals conceded (44 overall, 1.2 per game).

Brighton scored 42 goals in 38 matches last season (15th in Premier League), and Manchester United allowed 57 goals (13th in league).

Manchester United's goal difference (even) ranked ninth in the Premier League.

Brighton was 10th in the Premier League in goal differential at -2.

Manchester United Key Players

Bruno Fernandes registered 10 goals in 36 games last year for Manchester United.

Over 21 league games last season for Manchester United, Mason Greenwood scored five goals.

Fernandes dished out six assists for Manchester United last season.

Brighton Key Players

Neal Maupay had eight goals (on 39 shots) last season for Brighton.

Danny Welbeck scored six goals in 26 league games for Brighton a season ago.

In 24 games for Brighton last season, Enock Mwepu had four assists.

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Brighton - Home 8/13/2022 Brentford - Away 8/22/2022 Liverpool - Home 8/27/2022 Southampton - Away

Brighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Manchester United - Away 8/13/2022 Newcastle - Home 8/21/2022 West Ham - Away 8/27/2022 Leeds - Home

