Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/7/2022
Sunday's action in the Premier League will see Brighton & Hove Albion face off against Manchester United. The game at Old Trafford starts at 9:00 AM ET.
How to Stream Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in Canada
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!
Manchester United and Brighton Stats
- Manchester United was eighth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (57 overall, 1.5 per game), and Brighton was sixth in goals conceded (44 overall, 1.2 per game).
- Brighton scored 42 goals in 38 matches last season (15th in Premier League), and Manchester United allowed 57 goals (13th in league).
- Manchester United's goal difference (even) ranked ninth in the Premier League.
- Brighton was 10th in the Premier League in goal differential at -2.
Manchester United Key Players
- Bruno Fernandes registered 10 goals in 36 games last year for Manchester United.
- Over 21 league games last season for Manchester United, Mason Greenwood scored five goals.
- Fernandes dished out six assists for Manchester United last season.
Brighton Key Players
- Neal Maupay had eight goals (on 39 shots) last season for Brighton.
- Danny Welbeck scored six goals in 26 league games for Brighton a season ago.
- In 24 games for Brighton last season, Enock Mwepu had four assists.
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Brighton
-
Home
8/13/2022
Brentford
-
Away
8/22/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
8/27/2022
Southampton
-
Away
Brighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
8/13/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
8/21/2022
West Ham
-
Away
8/27/2022
Leeds
-
Home
Free Trial is available in the US only.
How To Watch
August
7
2022
Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)