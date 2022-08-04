Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/7/2022

Sunday's action in the Premier League will see Brighton & Hove Albion face off against Manchester United. The game at Old Trafford starts at 9:00 AM ET.

How to Stream Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in Canada

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Old Trafford
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Manchester United and Brighton Stats

  • Manchester United was eighth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (57 overall, 1.5 per game), and Brighton was sixth in goals conceded (44 overall, 1.2 per game).
  • Brighton scored 42 goals in 38 matches last season (15th in Premier League), and Manchester United allowed 57 goals (13th in league).
  • Manchester United's goal difference (even) ranked ninth in the Premier League.
  • Brighton was 10th in the Premier League in goal differential at -2.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Bruno Fernandes registered 10 goals in 36 games last year for Manchester United.
  • Over 21 league games last season for Manchester United, Mason Greenwood scored five goals.
  • Fernandes dished out six assists for Manchester United last season.

Brighton Key Players

  • Neal Maupay had eight goals (on 39 shots) last season for Brighton.
  • Danny Welbeck scored six goals in 26 league games for Brighton a season ago.
  • In 24 games for Brighton last season, Enock Mwepu had four assists.

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Brighton

-

Home

8/13/2022

Brentford

-

Away

8/22/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

8/27/2022

Southampton

-

Away

Brighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

8/13/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

8/21/2022

West Ham

-

Away

8/27/2022

Leeds

-

Home

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
