Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022
Newcastle United takes on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday, August 6. The two teams will square off at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.
How to Stream Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: St James' Park
Newcastle and Nottingham Forest Stats
- Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (44 in 38 games).
- Newcastle conceded 1.6 goals per game (15th) last season.
- Newcastle's goal differential last season (-18) was 14th in the league.
- Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League in shots last season (374 in 38 games).
- Last season, Newcastle was 13th in shots conceded (11.6 per game).
- Newcastle's shot differential last season was -67 (-1.8 per match), 12th in the league.
Newcastle Key Players
- Callum Wilson recorded eight goals in 18 games last season for Newcastle.
- Joelinton had four goals in 36 games for Newcastle last season.
- Matt Ritchie had three assists for Newcastle.
Nottingham Forest Key Players
- Taiwo Awoniyi scored 15 goals in 31 games last season for Union Berlin.
- Moussa Niakhate scored four goals (on nine shots) for FSV Mainz during last year's campaign.
- Playing for Liverpool last season, Neco Williams contributed one assist.
Newcastle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Home
8/13/2022
Brighton
-
Away
8/21/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
8/28/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
Nottingham Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
8/14/2022
West Ham
-
Home
8/20/2022
Everton
-
Away
8/28/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
