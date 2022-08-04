Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022

Newcastle United takes on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday, August 6. The two teams will square off at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

Stadium: St James' Park

Newcastle and Nottingham Forest Stats

Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (44 in 38 games).

Newcastle conceded 1.6 goals per game (15th) last season.

Newcastle's goal differential last season (-18) was 14th in the league.

Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League in shots last season (374 in 38 games).

Last season, Newcastle was 13th in shots conceded (11.6 per game).

Newcastle's shot differential last season was -67 (-1.8 per match), 12th in the league.

Newcastle Key Players

Callum Wilson recorded eight goals in 18 games last season for Newcastle.

Joelinton had four goals in 36 games for Newcastle last season.

Matt Ritchie had three assists for Newcastle.

Nottingham Forest Key Players

Taiwo Awoniyi scored 15 goals in 31 games last season for Union Berlin.

Moussa Niakhate scored four goals (on nine shots) for FSV Mainz during last year's campaign.

Playing for Liverpool last season, Neco Williams contributed one assist.

Newcastle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Nottingham Forest - Home 8/13/2022 Brighton - Away 8/21/2022 Manchester City - Home 8/28/2022 Wolverhampton - Away

Nottingham Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Newcastle - Away 8/14/2022 West Ham - Home 8/20/2022 Everton - Away 8/28/2022 Tottenham - Home

