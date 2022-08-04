Skip to main content

Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022

Newcastle United takes on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday, August 6. The two teams will square off at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: St James' Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Newcastle and Nottingham Forest Stats

  • Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League in goals scored last season (44 in 38 games).
  • Newcastle conceded 1.6 goals per game (15th) last season.
  • Newcastle's goal differential last season (-18) was 14th in the league.
  • Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League in shots last season (374 in 38 games).
  • Last season, Newcastle was 13th in shots conceded (11.6 per game).
  • Newcastle's shot differential last season was -67 (-1.8 per match), 12th in the league.

Newcastle Key Players

  • Callum Wilson recorded eight goals in 18 games last season for Newcastle.
  • Joelinton had four goals in 36 games for Newcastle last season.
  • Matt Ritchie had three assists for Newcastle.

Nottingham Forest Key Players

  • Taiwo Awoniyi scored 15 goals in 31 games last season for Union Berlin.
  • Moussa Niakhate scored four goals (on nine shots) for FSV Mainz during last year's campaign.
  • Playing for Liverpool last season, Neco Williams contributed one assist.

Newcastle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Home

8/13/2022

Brighton

-

Away

8/21/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

8/28/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

Nottingham Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

8/14/2022

West Ham

-

Home

8/20/2022

Everton

-

Away

8/28/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Newcastle United FC vs Nottingham Forest

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
