Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes (30) reacts in the first half with teammate forward Jesus Ferreira (10) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Timbers will host FC Dallas in MLS at Providence Park on Saturday, August 6. The two teams will play at 10:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. Portland is currently 12th overall in the league in points, with 32. FC Dallas is eighth, with 35.

How to Watch Portland vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Providence Park

Providence Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Portland and FC Dallas Stats

Portland is scoring 1.7 goals per game (fourth in MLS), and FC Dallas is conceding 1.1 per game (fifth in league).

FC Dallas is 11th in MLS in goals scored (33 in 24 games), and Portland is 19th in goals conceded (36 in 24).

Portland is eighth in the league in goal differential at +4.

In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is sixth in the league at +7.

Portland Key Players

Portland is led by Jaroslaw Niezgoda, who has nine goals in 20 games (10th in league).

Santiago Moreno is Portland's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 24 league games.

Portland's leader in assists is Sebastian Blanco, who has six (on 19 chances created) in 22 league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

Jader Obrian scored nine goals in 34 games for FC Dallas last season.

Jesus Ferreira scored eight times in 27 appearances for FC Dallas.

Playing for FC Dallas last season, Ferreira had seven assists.

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 San Jose W 2-1 Home 7/30/2022 Minnesota United FC D 4-4 Away 8/3/2022 Nashville SC D 1-1 Home 8/6/2022 FC Dallas - Home 8/13/2022 Toronto FC - Away 8/21/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 8/26/2022 Seattle - Home

FC Dallas Schedule