Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Portland Timbers will host FC Dallas in MLS at Providence Park on Saturday, August 6. The two teams will play at 10:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. Portland is currently 12th overall in the league in points, with 32. FC Dallas is eighth, with 35.
How to Watch Portland vs. FC Dallas
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Providence Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Portland and FC Dallas Stats
- Portland is scoring 1.7 goals per game (fourth in MLS), and FC Dallas is conceding 1.1 per game (fifth in league).
- FC Dallas is 11th in MLS in goals scored (33 in 24 games), and Portland is 19th in goals conceded (36 in 24).
- Portland is eighth in the league in goal differential at +4.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is sixth in the league at +7.
Portland Key Players
- Portland is led by Jaroslaw Niezgoda, who has nine goals in 20 games (10th in league).
- Santiago Moreno is Portland's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 24 league games.
- Portland's leader in assists is Sebastian Blanco, who has six (on 19 chances created) in 22 league appearances.
FC Dallas Key Players
- Jader Obrian scored nine goals in 34 games for FC Dallas last season.
- Jesus Ferreira scored eight times in 27 appearances for FC Dallas.
- Playing for FC Dallas last season, Ferreira had seven assists.
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
San Jose
W 2-1
Home
7/30/2022
Minnesota United FC
D 4-4
Away
8/3/2022
Nashville SC
D 1-1
Home
8/6/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
8/13/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
8/21/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
8/26/2022
Seattle
-
Home
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 1-0
Away
7/30/2022
Los Angeles
W 1-0
Home
8/2/2022
Seattle
L 1-0
Away
8/6/2022
Portland
-
Away
8/13/2022
San Jose
-
Home
8/17/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
8/21/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
How To Watch
August
6
2022
FC Dallas at Portland Timbers
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)