Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes (30) reacts in the first half with teammate forward Jesus Ferreira (10) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 23, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes (30) reacts in the first half with teammate forward Jesus Ferreira (10) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Timbers will host FC Dallas in MLS at Providence Park on Saturday, August 6. The two teams will play at 10:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. Portland is currently 12th overall in the league in points, with 32. FC Dallas is eighth, with 35.

How to Watch Portland vs. FC Dallas

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Providence Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Portland and FC Dallas Stats

  • Portland is scoring 1.7 goals per game (fourth in MLS), and FC Dallas is conceding 1.1 per game (fifth in league).
  • FC Dallas is 11th in MLS in goals scored (33 in 24 games), and Portland is 19th in goals conceded (36 in 24).
  • Portland is eighth in the league in goal differential at +4.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is sixth in the league at +7.

Portland Key Players

  • Portland is led by Jaroslaw Niezgoda, who has nine goals in 20 games (10th in league).
  • Santiago Moreno is Portland's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 24 league games.
  • Portland's leader in assists is Sebastian Blanco, who has six (on 19 chances created) in 22 league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • Jader Obrian scored nine goals in 34 games for FC Dallas last season.
  • Jesus Ferreira scored eight times in 27 appearances for FC Dallas.
  • Playing for FC Dallas last season, Ferreira had seven assists.

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

San Jose

W 2-1

Home

7/30/2022

Minnesota United FC

D 4-4

Away

8/3/2022

Nashville SC

D 1-1

Home

8/6/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

8/13/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

8/21/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

8/26/2022

Seattle

-

Home

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 1-0

Away

7/30/2022

Los Angeles

W 1-0

Home

8/2/2022

Seattle

L 1-0

Away

8/6/2022

Portland

-

Away

8/13/2022

San Jose

-

Home

8/17/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

8/21/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

FC Dallas at Portland Timbers

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 16, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the first half against Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) celebrates alongside midfielder Felipe Martins (22) after scoring a goal during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes (30) reacts in the first half with teammate forward Jesus Ferreira (10) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Soccer

CF America vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Aug 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes (5) advances the ball in the first half in front of D.C. United attacker Taxiarchis Fountas (11) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC forward Kacper Przybylko (11) heads the ball in front of Atlanta United FC midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago