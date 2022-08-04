Skip to main content

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022

Southampton FC visits Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday at 10:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton FC in Canada

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Tottenham and Southampton Stats

  • Tottenham scored 69 goals in 38 matches last season (fourth in Premier League), and Southampton conceded 67 goals (17th in league).
  • Southampton was 13th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (43 overall, 1.1 per game), and Tottenham was fourth in goals conceded (40 overall, 1.1 per game).
  • Tottenham outscored its opponents 69-40, fourth in the Premier League in goal differential.
  • Southampton's goal difference (-24) was 17th in the Premier League.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Richarlison had 11 goals over 30 games last season for Everton.
  • Ivan Perisic had eight goals (in 37 league games) for Inter Milan.
  • Perisic's assist tally for Inter Milan reached seven a season ago.

Southampton Key Players

  • Sekou Mara had six goals in 33 games last season for Girondins Bordeaux.
  • Oriol Romeu contributed two goals (on 0.5 shots per game) in 37 league appearances for Southampton.
  • In 30 games for Southampton last season, Nathan Redmond had five assists.

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Southampton

-

Home

8/14/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

8/20/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

8/28/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Away

Southampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

8/13/2022

Leeds

-

Home

8/20/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

8/27/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
