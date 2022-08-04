Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022

Southampton FC visits Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday at 10:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton FC in Canada

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham and Southampton Stats

Tottenham scored 69 goals in 38 matches last season (fourth in Premier League), and Southampton conceded 67 goals (17th in league).

Southampton was 13th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (43 overall, 1.1 per game), and Tottenham was fourth in goals conceded (40 overall, 1.1 per game).

Tottenham outscored its opponents 69-40, fourth in the Premier League in goal differential.

Southampton's goal difference (-24) was 17th in the Premier League.

Tottenham Key Players

Richarlison had 11 goals over 30 games last season for Everton.

Ivan Perisic had eight goals (in 37 league games) for Inter Milan.

Perisic's assist tally for Inter Milan reached seven a season ago.

Southampton Key Players

Sekou Mara had six goals in 33 games last season for Girondins Bordeaux.

Oriol Romeu contributed two goals (on 0.5 shots per game) in 37 league appearances for Southampton.

In 30 games for Southampton last season, Nathan Redmond had five assists.

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Southampton - Home 8/14/2022 Chelsea - Away 8/20/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 8/28/2022 Nottingham Forest - Away

Southampton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Tottenham - Away 8/13/2022 Leeds - Home 8/20/2022 Leicester City - Away 8/27/2022 Manchester United - Home

