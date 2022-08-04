Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/6/2022
Southampton FC visits Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday at 10:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.
How to Stream Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton FC in Canada
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham and Southampton Stats
- Tottenham scored 69 goals in 38 matches last season (fourth in Premier League), and Southampton conceded 67 goals (17th in league).
- Southampton was 13th in the Premier League lsat season in goals scored (43 overall, 1.1 per game), and Tottenham was fourth in goals conceded (40 overall, 1.1 per game).
- Tottenham outscored its opponents 69-40, fourth in the Premier League in goal differential.
- Southampton's goal difference (-24) was 17th in the Premier League.
Tottenham Key Players
- Richarlison had 11 goals over 30 games last season for Everton.
- Ivan Perisic had eight goals (in 37 league games) for Inter Milan.
- Perisic's assist tally for Inter Milan reached seven a season ago.
Southampton Key Players
- Sekou Mara had six goals in 33 games last season for Girondins Bordeaux.
- Oriol Romeu contributed two goals (on 0.5 shots per game) in 37 league appearances for Southampton.
- In 30 games for Southampton last season, Nathan Redmond had five assists.
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Southampton
-
Home
8/14/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
8/20/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
8/28/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Away
Southampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
8/13/2022
Leeds
-
Home
8/20/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
8/27/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
