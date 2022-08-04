West Ham United vs. Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/7/2022

West Ham United plays Manchester City at London Stadium on Sunday at 11:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.

How to Stream West Ham United vs. Manchester City in Canada

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Match Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: London Stadium

West Ham and Manchester City Stats

Manchester City was first in the Premier League in goals scored last season (99 overall, 2.6 per game), and West Ham was ninth in goals conceded (51 overall, 1.3 per game).

Offensively, West Ham was seventh in the Premier League last season (60 goals, 1.6 per match). And defensively, Manchester City was first (26 goals conceded, 0.7 per match).

In terms of goal differential, Manchester City was first in the Premier League at +73.

With 60 goals scored and 51 conceded, West Ham was sixth in the Premier League in goal differential.

Manchester City Key Players

Erling Haaland put up 22 goals over 24 games last season for Borussia Dortmund.

Over 36 league games last season for Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez put up 11 goals.

Haaland's assist tally for Borussia Dortmund reached eight a season ago.

West Ham Key Players

Gianluca Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 games for Sassuolo last season.

Said Benrahma scored eight goals in 33 games for West Ham.

In 33 games for West Ham last season, Benrahma had six assists.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 West Ham - Away 8/13/2022 Bournemouth - Home 8/21/2022 Newcastle - Away 8/27/2022 Crystal Palace - Home

West Ham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Manchester City - Home 8/14/2022 Nottingham Forest - Away 8/21/2022 Brighton - Home 8/28/2022 Aston Villa - Away

