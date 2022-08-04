West Ham United vs. Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/7/2022
West Ham United plays Manchester City at London Stadium on Sunday at 11:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada.
How to Stream West Ham United vs. Manchester City in Canada
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: London Stadium
West Ham and Manchester City Stats
- Manchester City was first in the Premier League in goals scored last season (99 overall, 2.6 per game), and West Ham was ninth in goals conceded (51 overall, 1.3 per game).
- Offensively, West Ham was seventh in the Premier League last season (60 goals, 1.6 per match). And defensively, Manchester City was first (26 goals conceded, 0.7 per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester City was first in the Premier League at +73.
- With 60 goals scored and 51 conceded, West Ham was sixth in the Premier League in goal differential.
Manchester City Key Players
- Erling Haaland put up 22 goals over 24 games last season for Borussia Dortmund.
- Over 36 league games last season for Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez put up 11 goals.
- Haaland's assist tally for Borussia Dortmund reached eight a season ago.
West Ham Key Players
- Gianluca Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 games for Sassuolo last season.
- Said Benrahma scored eight goals in 33 games for West Ham.
- In 33 games for West Ham last season, Benrahma had six assists.
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
West Ham
-
Away
8/13/2022
Bournemouth
-
Home
8/21/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
8/27/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
8/14/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Away
8/21/2022
Brighton
-
Home
8/28/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
