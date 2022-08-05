How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Barracas Central and Racing Club Avellaneda will face off in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will battle at 2:30 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports from Estadio Barracas Central. With 13 points, Barracas Central is 21st in the league table. Racing Club Avellaneda has 19 points, and is in fourth place.
How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Racing Club Avellaneda
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Barracas Central and Racing Club Avellaneda Stats
- Barracas Central scores 1.2 goals per match (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and Racing Club Avellaneda concedes one per game (11th in league).
- Racing Club Avellaneda puts up 1.7 goals per game (first in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central allows 1.5 per game (21st in league).
- Barracas Central's goal differential (-3) is 19th in the league.
- Racing Club Avellaneda's goal differential is +8, which ranks second in the league.
Barracas Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/20/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
L 3-1
Away
7/26/2022
CA Patronato Parana
W 2-1
Home
7/31/2022
CA Platense
D 0-0
Away
8/6/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Home
8/13/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
8/17/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Home
8/23/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/19/2022
Arsenal
D 1-1
Home
7/23/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
W 3-1
Away
7/31/2022
CA Tigre
D 3-3
Home
8/6/2022
Barracas Central
-
Away
8/14/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Home
8/18/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
8/22/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Home