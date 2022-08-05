On Saturday, Barracas Central and Racing Club Avellaneda will face off in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will battle at 2:30 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports from Estadio Barracas Central. With 13 points, Barracas Central is 21st in the league table. Racing Club Avellaneda has 19 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Racing Club Avellaneda

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central

Barracas Central and Racing Club Avellaneda Stats

Barracas Central scores 1.2 goals per match (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and Racing Club Avellaneda concedes one per game (11th in league).

Racing Club Avellaneda puts up 1.7 goals per game (first in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central allows 1.5 per game (21st in league).

Barracas Central's goal differential (-3) is 19th in the league.

Racing Club Avellaneda's goal differential is +8, which ranks second in the league.

Barracas Central Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/20/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata L 3-1 Away 7/26/2022 CA Patronato Parana W 2-1 Home 7/31/2022 CA Platense D 0-0 Away 8/6/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda - Home 8/13/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Away 8/17/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Home 8/23/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Away

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule