How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, Barracas Central and Racing Club Avellaneda will face off in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will battle at 2:30 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports from Estadio Barracas Central. With 13 points, Barracas Central is 21st in the league table. Racing Club Avellaneda has 19 points, and is in fourth place.

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central
  • Barracas Central scores 1.2 goals per match (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and Racing Club Avellaneda concedes one per game (11th in league).
  • Racing Club Avellaneda puts up 1.7 goals per game (first in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central allows 1.5 per game (21st in league).
  • Barracas Central's goal differential (-3) is 19th in the league.
  • Racing Club Avellaneda's goal differential is +8, which ranks second in the league.

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/20/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

L 3-1

Away

7/26/2022

CA Patronato Parana

W 2-1

Home

7/31/2022

CA Platense

D 0-0

Away

8/6/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Home

8/13/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

8/17/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Home

8/23/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/19/2022

Arsenal

D 1-1

Home

7/23/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

W 3-1

Away

7/31/2022

CA Tigre

D 3-3

Home

8/6/2022

Barracas Central

-

Away

8/14/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Home

8/18/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

8/22/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Home

August
6
2022

Barracas Central vs. Racing

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:30
PM/EST
