CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's action in the Argentine Primera División will see CA Huracan take on CA Aldosivi. The game at Estadio Jose Maria Minella begins at 12:00 PM ET. CA Aldosivi is currently 27th in the league, with eight points. CA Huracan is ninth, with 17.

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Aldosivi and CA Huracan Stats

  • CA Aldosivi is scoring 0.6 goals per match (26th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Huracan is conceding 0.8 per game (fourth in league).
  • CA Huracan is 15th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (11 in 11 matches), and CA Aldosivi is 27th in goals allowed (18 in 11).
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Aldosivi is 28th in the league at -11.
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Huracan is 10th in the league at +2.

CA Aldosivi Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/19/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

D 1-1

Away

7/24/2022

CA River Plate

L 3-0

Home

7/31/2022

Atletico Lanus

W 1-0

Away

8/7/2022

CA Huracan

-

Home

8/11/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

-

Away

8/18/2022

Velez Sarsfield

-

Home

8/23/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

-

Away

CA Huracan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/20/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

D 0-0

Home

7/25/2022

Velez Sarsfield

D 1-1

Away

7/30/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 1-0

Home

8/7/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Away

8/12/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Home

8/16/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Away

8/20/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Home

