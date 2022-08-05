CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

Sunday's action in the Argentine Primera División will see CA Huracan take on CA Aldosivi. The game at Estadio Jose Maria Minella begins at 12:00 PM ET. CA Aldosivi is currently 27th in the league, with eight points. CA Huracan is ninth, with 17.

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella

CA Aldosivi and CA Huracan Stats

CA Aldosivi is scoring 0.6 goals per match (26th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Huracan is conceding 0.8 per game (fourth in league).

CA Huracan is 15th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (11 in 11 matches), and CA Aldosivi is 27th in goals allowed (18 in 11).

In terms of goal differential, CA Aldosivi is 28th in the league at -11.

In terms of goal differential, CA Huracan is 10th in the league at +2.

CA Aldosivi Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/19/2022 Colon de Santa Fe D 1-1 Away 7/24/2022 CA River Plate L 3-0 Home 7/31/2022 Atletico Lanus W 1-0 Away 8/7/2022 CA Huracan - Home 8/11/2022 CD Godoy Cruz - Away 8/18/2022 Velez Sarsfield - Home 8/23/2022 Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata - Away

CA Huracan Schedule