CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's action in the Argentine Primera División will see CA Huracan take on CA Aldosivi. The game at Estadio Jose Maria Minella begins at 12:00 PM ET. CA Aldosivi is currently 27th in the league, with eight points. CA Huracan is ninth, with 17.
How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
CA Aldosivi and CA Huracan Stats
- CA Aldosivi is scoring 0.6 goals per match (26th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Huracan is conceding 0.8 per game (fourth in league).
- CA Huracan is 15th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (11 in 11 matches), and CA Aldosivi is 27th in goals allowed (18 in 11).
- In terms of goal differential, CA Aldosivi is 28th in the league at -11.
- In terms of goal differential, CA Huracan is 10th in the league at +2.
CA Aldosivi Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/19/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
D 1-1
Away
7/24/2022
CA River Plate
L 3-0
Home
7/31/2022
Atletico Lanus
W 1-0
Away
8/7/2022
CA Huracan
-
Home
8/11/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
-
Away
8/18/2022
Velez Sarsfield
-
Home
8/23/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
-
Away
CA Huracan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/20/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
D 0-0
Home
7/25/2022
Velez Sarsfield
D 1-1
Away
7/30/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 1-0
Home
8/7/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Away
8/12/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Home
8/16/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Away
8/20/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Home
How To Watch
August
7
2022
Aldosivi vs. Huracán
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)