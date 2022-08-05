CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/8/2022

How to Watch CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentine Primera División action on Monday features CA Central Cordoba SE facing Defensa y Justicia. The two teams will kick things off at 10:00 AM ET from Estadio Alfredo Terrera, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Central Cordoba SE is 24th in the league, with 11 points. Defensa y Justicia is 16th, with 14.
- Match Day: Monday, August 8, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Terrera
CA Central Cordoba SE and Defensa y Justicia Stats
- CA Central Cordoba SE has scored 13 goals in 11 games (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia has given up 12 in 11 (12th in league).
- Defensa y Justicia is 15th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per game), and CA Central Cordoba SE is 24th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
- In terms of goal differential, CA Central Cordoba SE is 25th in the league at -4.
- In terms of goal differential, Defensa y Justicia is 15th in the league at -1.
CA Central Cordoba SE Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/19/2022
CA Platense
L 2-0
Away
7/23/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
L 3-1
Home
8/1/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
W 3-0
Away
8/8/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Home
8/11/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
8/16/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Home
8/21/2022
CA River Plate
-
Away
Defensa y Justicia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/20/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
W 2-1
Home
7/25/2022
Newell's Old Boys
W 2-1
Away
8/1/2022
Arsenal
D 0-0
Home
8/8/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
-
Away
8/13/2022
CA Tigre
-
Home
8/17/2022
Barracas Central
-
Away
8/21/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Home