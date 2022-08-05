CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Monday features CA Central Cordoba SE facing Defensa y Justicia. The two teams will kick things off at 10:00 AM ET from Estadio Alfredo Terrera, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Central Cordoba SE is 24th in the league, with 11 points. Defensa y Justicia is 16th, with 14.

How to Watch CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Defensa y Justicia

  • Match Day: Monday, August 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Terrera
CA Central Cordoba SE and Defensa y Justicia Stats

  • CA Central Cordoba SE has scored 13 goals in 11 games (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia has given up 12 in 11 (12th in league).
  • Defensa y Justicia is 15th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per game), and CA Central Cordoba SE is 24th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Central Cordoba SE is 25th in the league at -4.
  • In terms of goal differential, Defensa y Justicia is 15th in the league at -1.

CA Central Cordoba SE Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/19/2022

CA Platense

L 2-0

Away

7/23/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

L 3-1

Home

8/1/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

W 3-0

Away

8/8/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Home

8/11/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

8/16/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Home

8/21/2022

CA River Plate

-

Away

Defensa y Justicia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/20/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

W 2-1

Home

7/25/2022

Newell's Old Boys

W 2-1

Away

8/1/2022

Arsenal

D 0-0

Home

8/8/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

-

Away

8/13/2022

CA Tigre

-

Home

8/17/2022

Barracas Central

-

Away

8/21/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Home

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Central Córdoba (SE) vs. Defensa y Justicia

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
10:00
AM/EST
