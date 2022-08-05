CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/8/2022

Argentine Primera División action on Monday features CA Central Cordoba SE facing Defensa y Justicia. The two teams will kick things off at 10:00 AM ET from Estadio Alfredo Terrera, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Central Cordoba SE is 24th in the league, with 11 points. Defensa y Justicia is 16th, with 14.

How to Watch CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Defensa y Justicia

Match Day: Monday, August 8, 2022

Monday, August 8, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Terrera

CA Central Cordoba SE and Defensa y Justicia Stats

CA Central Cordoba SE has scored 13 goals in 11 games (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia has given up 12 in 11 (12th in league).

Defensa y Justicia is 15th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per game), and CA Central Cordoba SE is 24th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).

In terms of goal differential, CA Central Cordoba SE is 25th in the league at -4.

In terms of goal differential, Defensa y Justicia is 15th in the league at -1.

CA Central Cordoba SE Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/19/2022 CA Platense L 2-0 Away 7/23/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda L 3-1 Home 8/1/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central W 3-0 Away 8/8/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Home 8/11/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Away 8/16/2022 Colon de Santa Fe - Home 8/21/2022 CA River Plate - Away

Defensa y Justicia Schedule