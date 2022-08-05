CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Independiente Avellaneda and CA River Plate will match up in the Argentine Primera División action on Sunday, August 7. The game at Libertadores de America begins at 7:30 PM ET on TyC Sports. CA Independiente Avellaneda has 11 points, and is 23rd in the league. CA River Plate has 15 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA River Plate
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Libertadores de America
CA Independiente Avellaneda and CA River Plate Stats
- CA Independiente Avellaneda is 15th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per game), and CA River Plate is 12th defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
- CA River Plate is fourth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.5 goals per match), and CA Independiente Avellaneda is 19th defensively (1.3 allowed per game).
- CA Independiente Avellaneda's goal differential (-3) is 19th in the league.
- CA River Plate is fifth in the league in goal differential at +4.
CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/20/2022
Defensa y Justicia
L 2-1
Away
7/24/2022
Atletico Tucuman
L 1-0
Home
8/1/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
W 3-0
Away
8/7/2022
CA River Plate
-
Home
8/13/2022
Atletico Lanus
-
Away
8/16/2022
CA Huracan
-
Home
8/21/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
-
Away
CA River Plate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/21/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
W 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
CA Aldosivi
W 3-0
Away
7/31/2022
CA Sarmiento
L 2-1
Home
8/7/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Away
8/13/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Home
8/17/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
8/21/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
-
Home