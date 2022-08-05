CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda and CA River Plate will match up in the Argentine Primera División action on Sunday, August 7. The game at Libertadores de America begins at 7:30 PM ET on TyC Sports. CA Independiente Avellaneda has 11 points, and is 23rd in the league. CA River Plate has 15 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA River Plate

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Libertadores de America

Libertadores de America Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Independiente Avellaneda and CA River Plate Stats

CA Independiente Avellaneda is 15th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per game), and CA River Plate is 12th defensively (1.1 conceded per match).

CA River Plate is fourth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.5 goals per match), and CA Independiente Avellaneda is 19th defensively (1.3 allowed per game).

CA Independiente Avellaneda's goal differential (-3) is 19th in the league.

CA River Plate is fifth in the league in goal differential at +4.

CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/20/2022 Defensa y Justicia L 2-1 Away 7/24/2022 Atletico Tucuman L 1-0 Home 8/1/2022 Colon de Santa Fe W 3-0 Away 8/7/2022 CA River Plate - Home 8/13/2022 Atletico Lanus - Away 8/16/2022 CA Huracan - Home 8/21/2022 CD Godoy Cruz - Away

CA River Plate Schedule