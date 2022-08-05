CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Independiente Avellaneda and CA River Plate will match up in the Argentine Primera División action on Sunday, August 7. The game at Libertadores de America begins at 7:30 PM ET on TyC Sports. CA Independiente Avellaneda has 11 points, and is 23rd in the league. CA River Plate has 15 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA River Plate

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Libertadores de America
CA Independiente Avellaneda and CA River Plate Stats

  • CA Independiente Avellaneda is 15th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per game), and CA River Plate is 12th defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
  • CA River Plate is fourth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.5 goals per match), and CA Independiente Avellaneda is 19th defensively (1.3 allowed per game).
  • CA Independiente Avellaneda's goal differential (-3) is 19th in the league.
  • CA River Plate is fifth in the league in goal differential at +4.

CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/20/2022

Defensa y Justicia

L 2-1

Away

7/24/2022

Atletico Tucuman

L 1-0

Home

8/1/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

W 3-0

Away

8/7/2022

CA River Plate

-

Home

8/13/2022

Atletico Lanus

-

Away

8/16/2022

CA Huracan

-

Home

8/21/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

-

Away

CA River Plate Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

W 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

CA Aldosivi

W 3-0

Away

7/31/2022

CA Sarmiento

L 2-1

Home

8/7/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Away

8/13/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Home

8/17/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

8/21/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

-

Home

