CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro hosts Estudiantes de La Plata in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Pedro Bidegain on Sunday, August 7. The two clubs will face off at 2:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is currently 10th in the league table, with 16 points. Estudiantes de La Plata is 22nd, with 12.

How to Watch CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. Estudiantes de La Plata

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: TyC Sports

Stadium: Estadio Pedro Bidegain

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro and Estudiantes de La Plata Stats

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has scored 15 goals in 11 games (seventh in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata has conceded 16 in 11 (21st in league).

Estudiantes de La Plata is ninth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.2 goals per game), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 12th defensively (1.1 conceded per match).

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro's goal differential is +3, which ranks seventh in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Estudiantes de La Plata is 19th in the league at -3.

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/20/2022 Union de Santa Fe D 2-2 Home 7/25/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba D 1-1 Home 7/30/2022 Argentinos Juniors W 1-0 Away 8/7/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata - Home 8/12/2022 CA Patronato Parana - Away 8/16/2022 CA Platense - Home 8/22/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda - Away

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule