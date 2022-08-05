CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro hosts Estudiantes de La Plata in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Pedro Bidegain on Sunday, August 7. The two clubs will face off at 2:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is currently 10th in the league table, with 16 points. Estudiantes de La Plata is 22nd, with 12.

How to Watch CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. Estudiantes de La Plata

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Pedro Bidegain
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro and Estudiantes de La Plata Stats

  • CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has scored 15 goals in 11 games (seventh in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata has conceded 16 in 11 (21st in league).
  • Estudiantes de La Plata is ninth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.2 goals per game), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 12th defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
  • CA San Lorenzo de Almagro's goal differential is +3, which ranks seventh in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Estudiantes de La Plata is 19th in the league at -3.

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/20/2022

Union de Santa Fe

D 2-2

Home

7/25/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

D 1-1

Home

7/30/2022

Argentinos Juniors

W 1-0

Away

8/7/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Home

8/12/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Away

8/16/2022

CA Platense

-

Home

8/22/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Away

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/20/2022

Barracas Central

W 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Boca Juniors

L 3-1

Away

7/30/2022

CA Banfield

D 0-0

Home

8/7/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Away

8/14/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

8/18/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Away

8/22/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Home

How To Watch

August
7
2022

San Lorenzo vs. Estudiantes (LP)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
