Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's slate in the Argentine Primera División will see Argentinos Juniors play CA Talleres de Cordoba. The game at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes begins at 5:00 PM ET. With nine points, CA Talleres de Cordoba is currently 26th in the league table. Argentinos Juniors has 20 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. Argentinos Juniors

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Talleres de Cordoba and Argentinos Juniors Stats

  • CA Talleres de Cordoba is 28th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (six in 10 matches), and Argentinos Juniors is seventh in goals conceded (10 in 11).
  • Argentinos Juniors is seventh in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (15 in 11 games), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is seventh in goals allowed (10 in 10).
  • CA Talleres de Cordoba's goal differential is -4, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • Argentinos Juniors is third in the league in goal differential at +5.

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Boca Juniors

L 1-0

Away

7/21/2022

CA Banfield

W 1-0

Home

7/25/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

D 1-1

Away

8/6/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Home

8/14/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Away

8/18/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Home

8/22/2022

CA Platense

-

Away

Argentinos Juniors Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/19/2022

Boca Juniors

W 2-0

Home

7/25/2022

CA Banfield

D 1-1

Away

7/30/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

L 1-0

Home

8/6/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Away

8/14/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Home

8/18/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Home

8/23/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Talleres (C) vs. Argentinos Juniors

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Azura Stevens of the Chicago Sky
SI Guide

Mystics, Sky Make Push at Top of WNBA Standings

By Kevin Sweeney6 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Baseball

How to Watch Bulls at Red Sox: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
USATSI_16173094
Golf

How to Watch the Utah Championship, Second Round

By Matthew Beighle17 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Porto vs. Maritimo Madeira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Tigre vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago