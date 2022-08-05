How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in the Argentine Primera División will see Argentinos Juniors play CA Talleres de Cordoba. The game at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes begins at 5:00 PM ET. With nine points, CA Talleres de Cordoba is currently 26th in the league table. Argentinos Juniors has 20 points, and is in third place.
How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. Argentinos Juniors
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes
CA Talleres de Cordoba and Argentinos Juniors Stats
- CA Talleres de Cordoba is 28th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (six in 10 matches), and Argentinos Juniors is seventh in goals conceded (10 in 11).
- Argentinos Juniors is seventh in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (15 in 11 games), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is seventh in goals allowed (10 in 10).
- CA Talleres de Cordoba's goal differential is -4, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Argentinos Juniors is third in the league in goal differential at +5.
CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Boca Juniors
L 1-0
Away
7/21/2022
CA Banfield
W 1-0
Home
7/25/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
D 1-1
Away
8/6/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Home
8/14/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Away
8/18/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Home
8/22/2022
CA Platense
-
Away
Argentinos Juniors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/19/2022
Boca Juniors
W 2-0
Home
7/25/2022
CA Banfield
D 1-1
Away
7/30/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
L 1-0
Home
8/6/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Away
8/14/2022
Union de Santa Fe
-
Home
8/18/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Home
8/23/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Away