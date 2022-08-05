Saturday's slate in the Argentine Primera División will see Argentinos Juniors play CA Talleres de Cordoba. The game at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes begins at 5:00 PM ET. With nine points, CA Talleres de Cordoba is currently 26th in the league table. Argentinos Juniors has 20 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. Argentinos Juniors

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes

CA Talleres de Cordoba and Argentinos Juniors Stats

CA Talleres de Cordoba is 28th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (six in 10 matches), and Argentinos Juniors is seventh in goals conceded (10 in 11).

Argentinos Juniors is seventh in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (15 in 11 games), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is seventh in goals allowed (10 in 10).

CA Talleres de Cordoba's goal differential is -4, which ranks 25th in the league.

Argentinos Juniors is third in the league in goal differential at +5.

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Boca Juniors L 1-0 Away 7/21/2022 CA Banfield W 1-0 Home 7/25/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro D 1-1 Away 8/6/2022 Argentinos Juniors - Home 8/14/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata - Away 8/18/2022 CA Patronato Parana - Home 8/22/2022 CA Platense - Away

Argentinos Juniors Schedule