CA Tigre vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/8/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central takes on CA Tigre at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on Monday at 7:00 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Tigre currently has 13 points, and is 18th in the league. Club Atletico Rosario Central has 14 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central

Match Day: Monday, August 8, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: TyC Sports

Stadium: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna

CA Tigre and Club Atletico Rosario Central Stats

CA Tigre is third in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Club Atletico Rosario Central is seventh defensively (0.9 conceded per match).

Club Atletico Rosario Central is 26th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.6 goals per match), and CA Tigre is 24th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).

CA Tigre is 14th in the league in goal differential at 0.

Club Atletico Rosario Central's goal differential is -3, 19th in the league.

CA Tigre Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/20/2022 CA Patronato Parana L 1-0 Away 7/24/2022 CA Platense W 3-0 Home 7/31/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda D 3-3 Away 8/8/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Home 8/13/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Away 8/17/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Home 8/20/2022 Colon de Santa Fe - Away

Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule