CA Tigre vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/8/2022

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Club Atletico Rosario Central takes on CA Tigre at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on Monday at 7:00 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Tigre currently has 13 points, and is 18th in the league. Club Atletico Rosario Central has 14 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central

  • Match Day: Monday, August 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna
CA Tigre and Club Atletico Rosario Central Stats

  • CA Tigre is third in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Club Atletico Rosario Central is seventh defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
  • Club Atletico Rosario Central is 26th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.6 goals per match), and CA Tigre is 24th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).
  • CA Tigre is 14th in the league in goal differential at 0.
  • Club Atletico Rosario Central's goal differential is -3, 19th in the league.

CA Tigre Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/20/2022

CA Patronato Parana

L 1-0

Away

7/24/2022

CA Platense

W 3-0

Home

7/31/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

D 3-3

Away

8/8/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Home

8/13/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Away

8/17/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Home

8/20/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Away

Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Newell's Old Boys

W 1-0

Home

7/26/2022

Arsenal

W 3-0

Away

8/1/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

L 3-0

Home

8/8/2022

CA Tigre

-

Away

8/13/2022

Barracas Central

-

Home

8/17/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Away

8/22/2022

CA Banfield

-

Home

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Tigre vs. Rosario Central

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:00
PM/EST
