CA Tigre vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/8/2022

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Club Atletico Rosario Central takes on CA Tigre at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on Monday at 7:00 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Tigre currently has 13 points, and is 18th in the league. Club Atletico Rosario Central has 14 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch CA Tigre vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central
- Match Day: Monday, August 8, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
CA Tigre and Club Atletico Rosario Central Stats
- CA Tigre is third in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Club Atletico Rosario Central is seventh defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
- Club Atletico Rosario Central is 26th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.6 goals per match), and CA Tigre is 24th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).
- CA Tigre is 14th in the league in goal differential at 0.
- Club Atletico Rosario Central's goal differential is -3, 19th in the league.
CA Tigre Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/20/2022
CA Patronato Parana
L 1-0
Away
7/24/2022
CA Platense
W 3-0
Home
7/31/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
D 3-3
Away
8/8/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Home
8/13/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Away
8/17/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Home
8/20/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Away
Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/21/2022
Newell's Old Boys
W 1-0
Home
7/26/2022
Arsenal
W 3-0
Away
8/1/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
L 3-0
Home
8/8/2022
CA Tigre
-
Away
8/13/2022
Barracas Central
-
Home
8/17/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Away
8/22/2022
CA Banfield
-
Home
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Tigre vs. Rosario Central
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)