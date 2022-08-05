How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Stream EPL live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: Stream Premier League Soccer Live, TV Channel

Opening-day action gets underway as the Gunners head south to take on the Eagles.

A new Premier League season is afoot, and the campaign gets underway with a London derby as Arsenal are once again in opening-day action with a trip to Crystal Palace. The Gunners go south in their efforts to shoot down the Eagles’ hopes of an upset start to the campaign, with Mikel Arteta’s men out to build on a prolific pre-season.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal Today

Game Date: August 5, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Selhurst Park, London, England

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal on fuboTV: Start your subscription today!

No one was more prolific for the club during those five warm-up fixtures than Gabriel Jesus, who’s looked at home in the squad following his summer move from Manchester City.

The Brazilian scored seven times across those five games and is hoping to provide a missing piece of the puzzle given Arsenal’s legion of supplemental stars:

Patrick Vieira’s side by no means had a poor pre-season, though their preparation wasn’t helped by the fact their squad was split in two. Injuries played a part in that divide, though others were prevented from travelling to Australia because they were yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Arteta will hope his hosts are lacking synergy as a result of that lost time together, though Palace still managed to lose just two of their nine pre-season friendlies.

Friday’s opener could provide a swift Premier League debut for Cheick Doucoure, who moved to Selhurst Park from French outfit Lens in July for around $20 million. James McArthur and Michael Olise both look likely to be sidelined for the hosts, meaning Mali midfielder Doucoure is in contention to start.

Arsenal will be all too aware of the fact they lost 3-0 when they last visited Palace in April, hoping a change to that result could be the first signal towards their first top-four finish since 2016.

Arteta has spent more than $120 million this summer in an effort to get Arteta’s outfit back into Champions League contention, but the time for speculation is almost over.

