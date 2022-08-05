FC Famalicao will take to the pitch against Estoril Praia on Saturday, August 6 in the Primeira Liga. The game at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota begins at 1:00 PM ET on GolTV.

How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. FC Famalicao

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota

Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota

Estoril Praia and FC Famalicao Stats

Estoril Praia was 13th in the Primeira Liga in goals scored last season (1.1 per match), and FC Famalicao was 12th defensively (1.5 conceded).

FC Famalicao scored 45 goals in 34 matches last season (seventh in the Primeira Liga), and Estoril Praia conceded 43 (eighth in league).

Estoril Praia was 10th in the league in goal differential last season at -7.

FC Famalicao's goal differential last season (-6) was ninth in the league.

Estoril Praia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 FC Famalicao - Home 8/14/2022 Vitoria Guimarares - Away 8/19/2022 Rio Ave FC - Home 8/26/2022 FC Pacos Ferreira - Away

FC Famalicao Schedule