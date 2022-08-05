How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Famalicao will take to the pitch against Estoril Praia on Saturday, August 6 in the Primeira Liga. The game at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota begins at 1:00 PM ET on GolTV.
How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. FC Famalicao
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Estoril Praia and FC Famalicao Stats
- Estoril Praia was 13th in the Primeira Liga in goals scored last season (1.1 per match), and FC Famalicao was 12th defensively (1.5 conceded).
- FC Famalicao scored 45 goals in 34 matches last season (seventh in the Primeira Liga), and Estoril Praia conceded 43 (eighth in league).
- Estoril Praia was 10th in the league in goal differential last season at -7.
- FC Famalicao's goal differential last season (-6) was ninth in the league.
Estoril Praia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
FC Famalicao
-
Home
8/14/2022
Vitoria Guimarares
-
Away
8/19/2022
Rio Ave FC
-
Home
8/26/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
-
Away
FC Famalicao Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Estoril Praia
-
Away
8/12/2022
SC Braga
-
Home
8/22/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
-
Away
8/28/2022
Santa Clara Azores
-
Home
How To Watch
August
6
2022
GD Estoril Praia vs. Famalicao
TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)