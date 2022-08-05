Skip to main content

How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Famalicao will take to the pitch against Estoril Praia on Saturday, August 6 in the Primeira Liga. The game at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota begins at 1:00 PM ET on GolTV.

How to Watch Estoril Praia vs. FC Famalicao

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: GolTV
  • Stadium: Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Estoril Praia and FC Famalicao Stats

  • Estoril Praia was 13th in the Primeira Liga in goals scored last season (1.1 per match), and FC Famalicao was 12th defensively (1.5 conceded).
  • FC Famalicao scored 45 goals in 34 matches last season (seventh in the Primeira Liga), and Estoril Praia conceded 43 (eighth in league).
  • Estoril Praia was 10th in the league in goal differential last season at -7.
  • FC Famalicao's goal differential last season (-6) was ninth in the league.

Estoril Praia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

FC Famalicao

-

Home

8/14/2022

Vitoria Guimarares

-

Away

8/19/2022

Rio Ave FC

-

Home

8/26/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

-

Away

FC Famalicao Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Estoril Praia

-

Away

8/12/2022

SC Braga

-

Home

8/22/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

-

Away

8/28/2022

Santa Clara Azores

-

Home

How To Watch

August
6
2022

GD Estoril Praia vs. Famalicao

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

