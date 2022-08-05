FC Porto vs. Maritimo Madeira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Maritimo Madeira will meet FC Porto on Saturday, August 6 in the Primeira Liga. The game at Estadio do Dragao starts at 3:30 PM ET on GolTV.

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Maritimo Madeira

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Estadio do Dragao

Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto and Maritimo Madeira Stats

FC Porto was first in the Primeira Liga in goals scored last season (86 in 34 matches), and Maritimo Madeira was ninth in goals allowed (44).

Maritimo Madeira was ninth in the Primeira Liga in goals scored last season (39), and FC Porto was second in goals conceded (22).

In terms of goal differential, FC Porto was first in the league last season at +64.

Maritimo Madeira was eighth in the league in goal differential last season at -5.

FC Porto Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Maritimo Madeira - Home 8/14/2022 FC Vizela - Away 8/20/2022 Sporting - Home 8/28/2022 Rio Ave FC - Away

Maritimo Madeira Schedule