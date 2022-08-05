FC Porto vs. Maritimo Madeira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Maritimo Madeira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Maritimo Madeira will meet FC Porto on Saturday, August 6 in the Primeira Liga. The game at Estadio do Dragao starts at 3:30 PM ET on GolTV.
How to Watch FC Porto vs. Maritimo Madeira
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio do Dragao
FC Porto and Maritimo Madeira Stats
- FC Porto was first in the Primeira Liga in goals scored last season (86 in 34 matches), and Maritimo Madeira was ninth in goals allowed (44).
- Maritimo Madeira was ninth in the Primeira Liga in goals scored last season (39), and FC Porto was second in goals conceded (22).
- In terms of goal differential, FC Porto was first in the league last season at +64.
- Maritimo Madeira was eighth in the league in goal differential last season at -5.
FC Porto Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Maritimo Madeira
-
Home
8/14/2022
FC Vizela
-
Away
8/20/2022
Sporting
-
Home
8/28/2022
Rio Ave FC
-
Away
Maritimo Madeira Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
FC Porto
-
Away
8/15/2022
GD Chaves
-
Home
8/21/2022
SC Braga
-
Away
8/27/2022
Portimonense SC
-
Home
