FC Porto vs. Maritimo Madeira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Maritimo Madeira: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maritimo Madeira will meet FC Porto on Saturday, August 6 in the Primeira Liga. The game at Estadio do Dragao starts at 3:30 PM ET on GolTV.

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Maritimo Madeira

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: GolTV
  • Stadium: Estadio do Dragao
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Porto and Maritimo Madeira Stats

  • FC Porto was first in the Primeira Liga in goals scored last season (86 in 34 matches), and Maritimo Madeira was ninth in goals allowed (44).
  • Maritimo Madeira was ninth in the Primeira Liga in goals scored last season (39), and FC Porto was second in goals conceded (22).
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Porto was first in the league last season at +64.
  • Maritimo Madeira was eighth in the league in goal differential last season at -5.

FC Porto Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Maritimo Madeira

-

Home

8/14/2022

FC Vizela

-

Away

8/20/2022

Sporting

-

Home

8/28/2022

Rio Ave FC

-

Away

Maritimo Madeira Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

FC Porto

-

Away

8/15/2022

GD Chaves

-

Home

8/21/2022

SC Braga

-

Away

8/27/2022

Portimonense SC

-

Home

How To Watch

August
6
2022

FC Porto vs. CS Maritimo

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
