Premier League title contenders Liverpool travel to Fulham in their first test of the season.

Fulham will undergo a baptism of fire in its return to the Premier League as Marco Silva’s newcomers welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to west London on Saturday morning.

How to Watch Fulham vs. Liverpool in Canada Today

Game Date: August 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Game Venue: Craven Cottage, London, England

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)/USA Network (U.S.)

You can stream Fulham vs. Liverpool on fuboTV

The Cottagers are back in the big time after gaining promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking, but a first-week visit from the Reds is about as tough as welcoming parties come.

A single point separated Liverpool from Manchester City in last season’s title race, and Klopp’s side will be out to impress against one of the early favorites to be relegated come the end of the campaign.

But Fulham was triumphant in its last meeting with the Merseysiders after Mario Lemina’s 1-0 decider at Anfield in March 2021, shortly prior to their drop down a division.

Liverpool hasn’t lost a domestic game at home since that result at the end of a gloomy time in their recently rich history. Although Silva will be seeking to change much compared to Fulham’s last foray against the Reds, their most recent record is one thing he’ll hope remains constant.

Questions are afoot as to whether fans will see Darwin Nunez, Liverpool’s $75 million arrival from Benfica, lead from the outset after impressing in pre-season:

Sadio Mane has departed for Bavarian pastures with Bayern Munich, but Klopp can’t call upon the injured Diogo Jota for the time being. That leaves Nunez in a battle against Roberto Firmino to lead the attacking trident, with the victor set to be flanked by Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Fulham is under no such illusion as to whom will lead their line, with Aleksandar Mitrovic out to build on the 43 goals he scored in 44 Championship outings last season.

The Serb has never quite managed to set the Premier League alight in his 104 outings among England’s top flight, with 24 goals to his credit. Mitrovic is still only 27 and coming into his prime, however, while summer signings in midfield like Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha—from Manchester United and Sporting C, respectively—promise to improve his supply.

