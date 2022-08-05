How to Watch Lyon vs AC Ajaccio: Stream Ligue 1 Live, TV Channel

Olympique Lyonnais and AC Ajaccio kick off the Ligue 1 season on Friday when the two clubs meet at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The French top flight is back with the 2022-23 season kicking off on Friday at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. The hosts will take on AC Ajaccio with the club being unbeaten in its last 18 opening games in Ligue 1 action.

Lyon has had an active summer of friendlies leading up to its Ligue 1 debut on Friday at home. In its most recent outing, Peter Bosz's men went head-to-head with Inter in a friendly at Dino Manuzzi Stadium on July 30. The French side went up 2-0 thanks to strikes from Alexandre Lacazette and Rayan Cherki, only for the Italian club to level the match with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Nicoló Barella in the second half.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, is coming off of a friendly 1-1 draw against FC Lorient at Le Moustoir Stadium on July 30. Before that, the club lost 1-0 to Paris FC in the first of back-to-back friendlies against Ligue 2 clubs, the second division of French football.

