Skip to main content

How to Watch Lyon vs AC Ajaccio: Stream Ligue 1 Live, TV Channel

Olympique Lyonnais and AC Ajaccio kick off the Ligue 1 season on Friday when the two clubs meet at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The French top flight is back with the 2022-23 season kicking off on Friday at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. The hosts will take on AC Ajaccio with the club being unbeaten in its last 18 opening games in Ligue 1 action.

How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. AC Ajaccio Today:

Match Date: Aug. 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Olympique Lyonnais vs. AC Ajaccio match with fuboTV: Start your trial today!

Lyon has had an active summer of friendlies leading up to its Ligue 1 debut on Friday at home. In its most recent outing, Peter Bosz's men went head-to-head with Inter in a friendly at Dino Manuzzi Stadium on July 30. The French side went up 2-0 thanks to strikes from Alexandre Lacazette and Rayan Cherki, only for the Italian club to level the match with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Nicoló Barella in the second half.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, is coming off of a friendly 1-1 draw against FC Lorient at Le Moustoir Stadium on July 30. Before that, the club lost 1-0 to Paris FC in the first of back-to-back friendlies against Ligue 2 clubs, the second division of French football.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Olympique Lyonnais vs. AC Ajaccio

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

lyon
Soccer

How to Watch Lyon vs AC Ajaccio: Stream Ligue 1 Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; John Huh plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch Wyndham Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle7 minutes ago
Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott
NFL

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys Scrimmage: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso34 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is congratulated by left fielder Ian Happ (8) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs50 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anna Kalinskaya vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Emma Raducanu at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Saville vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Daria Saville at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago