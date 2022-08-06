Skip to main content

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Stream Bundesliga Live, TV Channel

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen open the new Bundesliga campaign in an electric clash

The Bundesliga is back, and Borussia Dortmund will lay on a feat of football when it hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the first match of the new season on Saturday. Another change of management sees Edin Terzic return to the Black and Yellows’ backroom after their runner-up finish last term, while Gerardo Seoane looks to build on last season’s run to third.

Both teams will be back in the hunt to hopefully surprise Bayern Munich and prevent the Bavarians from clinching a record-extending 11th straight Bundesliga crown come May, with a number of high-profile moves in Germany raising some eyebrows.

Game Date: August 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

For Dortmund, the main objective will be adapting to the loss Erlind Haaland and somehow trying to mimic the goal threat he provided, or adequately shift tactics to find a new way of winning.

The club was hit by tragedy after signing Karim Adeyemi (from Red Bull Salzburg) and Sebasian Haller (from Ajax) as his replacements, only for the latter to discover in July that he had a tumor on his testicle.

The former West Ham frontman has undergone surgery and is understood to be on the road to recovery, though he’ll miss at least the start of the season as a result:

Fellow new signing Niklas Sule—who joined from rivals Bayern on a free transfer—is also out due to a thigh injury, but defender Nico Schlotterbeck and Adeyemi should earn their full debuts.

Leverkusen haven’t been anywhere near as busy in the off-season and have only Czech winger Adam Hlozek—a $15 million buy from Sparta Prague—poise to make his competitive bow.

Fans can hope for a repeat of last season’s action between these two teams, who produced seven goals in each of the two encounters. The visiting team triumphed in both of those games, with Leverkusen looking to back up February’s 5-2 demolition in Dortmund.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
