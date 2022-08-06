How to Chicago Fire FC at Charlotte FC

The resurgent Chicago Fire look to extend their unbeaten streak to five games when they face Charlotte FC on Saturday.

With the resurgent Chicago Fire attempting to play their way into the playoff picture, Chicago travels to Bank of America Stadium to take on Charlotte FC in an Eastern Conference clash on Saturday.

How to Watch Fire at Charlotte FC Today

Game Date: August 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WRAZ-Raleigh-Durham, NC)

Chicago’s unbeaten streak sits at four games as it finds itself only two points out of a playoff spot, which felt like a long shot just a few weeks ago. The Fire are now up to 27 points on seven wins and six draws this season, trailing Cincinnati for the seventh and final playoff spot in the East. Charlotte, on the other hand, sits in 10th in the East with 26 points this season.

Although it was a disappointing result based on the gameplay, the Fire settled for a scoreless draw against visiting Atlanta United in their last match. Atlanta goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo made three stops to preserve the shutout for the road team, with Chicago knocking on the playoff door for the first time since mid-April.

As for Charlotte, their last match was suspended due to severe weather in the area after just 16 minutes of gameplay. Previously, Charlotte was blown out by Toronto FC’s new Italian duo of Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne in a 4-0 loss for the visitors.

The Fire try to make the most of their opportunities when they visit Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.

